La'Son Cafe is now open in Summerville

COVID-19 was a scourge for food businesses, except for those that thrived because of the economic conditions it created.

“The pandemic was a blessing in disguise,” says Nakia James of the newly opened La’Son Anchor Grill in Summerville. “With the food truck, we didn’t come into this blind.”

James and his wife, Sonya, launched their truck in 2013 and three years ago acquired another trailer to keep up with demand for their barbecue, seafood, burgers and wings. According to James, both vehicles stayed busy in 2020 with standing gigs at hospitals and in planned communities.

“We’ve got things for everybody’s tastebuds,” James says, adding that they plan to maintain their truck and trailer even though they’ve made a permanent home at 120 Tupperway Drive. The latter is a favorite at the Charleston Boat Show, which James credits with boosting the La’Son brand.

While the fixed location will share a menu with the other outlets, it will also serve pizza, salad and pasta bowls. Additionally, James says, the restaurant is licensed as a commissary kitchen so chefs without commercial space can use it.

“We want to help our fellow food trucks,” he says.

La’Son Anchor Grill is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and offers online delivery through its website at lasonanchorgrill.square.site. For more information, call 843-925-9592.