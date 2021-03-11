Lack of Lenten Friday fish frys around Charleston leaves Northern transplants feeling asea

Transplanted Northerners already coping with the loss of pizza and bagels this month have to contend with an unlikely absence: fried fish.

While deep-fried seafood abounds in coastal South Carolina, eaters from cities such as Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh are accustomed to Friday night fish frys during Lent. The 2021 Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map lists more than 180 fish frys at churches, firehouses and fraternal lodges, although map users can filter out venues which don’t offer homemade pierogis.

By contrast, a spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said she was only aware of two Friday fish frys statewide.

“All the people who have come in from afar have asked about it,” said Joseph Tompkins of Sweet T’s Island Kitchen, an Isle of Palms catering company that offers individual Lenten plates of fried shrimp and flounder. “I’ve grown up in South Carolina, and my whole life we never had a church fish supper. But we’ve got parishioners from Ohio and they want it.”

Charlestonians have thrown fish frys for centuries, but the event in the Lowcountry was long associated with waterfront picnicking and electioneering, rather than a religious abstinence from meat. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's annual "World Famous Fish Fry" is surely the best-known fish fry on the regional calendar.

The Charleston Evening Post in 1933 previewed an Edisto River fish fry held jointly by the Charleston and Orangeburg chambers of commerce:

“Details of the program have not been announced, but probably everybody will have a good time,” the newspaper predicted, securing its bet by suggesting it might be the first South Carolina fish fry at which “legalized beer will be an ingredient.”

Friday night fish frys, which are held year-round in the upper Midwest, are slightly more standardized. The specifics vary from city to city, but what Northerners typically expect is a casual set menu event sponsored by an organization and held inside a social hall.

“These are the things that make them good,” The Cincinnati Enquirer decreed in 2018. “An eighth-grader brings you your food, the priest is making the rounds of the tables (and) someone is maneuvering with a big plate of fish in one hand, a baby carrier in the other.”

Also on that Cincinnati plate are fried potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, green beans and rye bread. In Pittsburgh, the sides include haluski, a cabbage-and-noodle dish. Buffalo is partial to macaroni salad.

At Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Ashley, the only Charleston area church offering a fish fry, the fish plate is rounded out by red rice, coleslaw and hush puppies.

The March 26 event will have a takeout component, but the Diocese spokeswoman said the church was reluctant to publicize its event for fear of drawing a big on-premise crowd. Its pastor did not return messages seeking comment.

According to Tompkins, fish fry demand is now so high on Daniel Island that a priest there called asking if he could help.

Tompkins theorizes the Lenten fish fry never caught on in the Lowcountry because eating seafood was already a daily occurrence. He jokes that being forced to adopt a diet of shrimp-and-grits in rich gravy hardly constitutes a sacrifice. “Eating all this fine food when we’re supposed to be suffering doesn’t seem very holy,” he said.

Fried fish was the first item that Tompkins sold when he 11 years ago decided to switch from home building to food service. He and wife built up their small business into a successful catering company, but with so many private events cancelled because of COVID, they’re back to selling fish.

A $12 plate includes green beans, coleslaw, French fries and red rice, made with bacon.

“My priest told me years ago you can season and flavor your food with a bit of bacon. It just can’t be a meal,” Tompkins said. “He’s a Sullivan’s Island guy, so he wants a little bacon in his red rice.”

Northerners aren’t the only ones fond of tradition.