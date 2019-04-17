One year after celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a one-night-only Mexican menu that sold out in a matter of hours, the Kwei Fei team is marking the holiday by creating a permanent home for tacos and tortas.
David and Tina Schuttenberg this summer will open Micho in a shipping container at The Pour House, owned by partners Alex and Vanessa Harris. Tina Schuttenberg says the project was designed to provide “David a chance to get back into cooking the Mexican food we grew up eating in Arizona.”
According to Schuttenberg, patrons of The Pour House will have the option to order from Micho or Kwei Fei, “giving them a couple of very unique options on James Island.”
When the Schuttenbergs last year temporarily rechristened Kwei Fei as a Mexican cantina, they served dishes such as chili Colorado, chorizo tacos and guacamole.
The Schuttenbergs will preview Micho’s menu throughout Cinco de Mayo week, suspending Kwei Fei’s standard Sichuan lineup from April 30 to May 5. To cap off the celebration, the restaurant at 1977 Maybank Highway will host a karaoke session from 8 p.m. to midnight on May 5.
Micho doesn’t yet have an online presence, but Mexican street food fans can monitor Kwei Fei’s Instagram page for more information.