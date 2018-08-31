Owen Plair and partner Ryan Brown on Friday announced they've decided against opening Knead Sandwich Shop, despite having already filled their staff roster and kitchen cooler.
Plair attributed the last-minute decision to "personal reasons."
"It's pretty sad," he said, declining to elaborate on specifics of the situation. "I had a huge following and I know people were really excited about it."
Originally scheduled to open on Aug. 14, Knead Sandwich Shop was designed as an homage to Plair's favorite hometown sandwich shop, Alvin Ord's in Beaufort. Fans of Alvin Ord's big sandwiches on freshly-baked bread were already reaching out to Plair in anticipation when he sat down for an interview with The Post and Courier in late July.
An Instagram post on Aug. 12 showed them prepping and getting ready for the grand opening.
And then they postponed the launch.
We are very sad to announce that we have hit a roadblock and will not be able to open tomorrow, as planned. We have been working hard to get Knead up and running and are very sorry to have to postpone our opening date. We are going to get over this hurdle and look forward to making you a sandwich soon, Charleston! #kneadasandwich #kneadsandwichshop #freshbakedbread #charlestonsc #westashley
And then today, a post on Instagram announced they weren't going to open at all.
Plair says he's not going to open anywhere else and the restaurant space is available for lease.