The bagels, deviled eggs and rugelach that typically await Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim congregants after Yom Kippur services conclude won’t be served this year.

Because the Reform synagogue is in the midst of a $1 million renovation project, it’s this year holding its High Holiday observances at Charleston Music Hall. According to KKBE member Eileen Fried, the traditional break-the-fast was scratched from the worship schedule because the downtown venue doesn’t feature a space approximating a social hall.

“This year, there will only be water and oranges available,” she says. “I believe most congregants are breaking the fast with friends and family at home.”

Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. It’s customary for Jews to abstain from eating and drinking; bathing and shaving; applying oil or lotion; having sex and wearing leather during the 24-hour period, which this year begins on Tuesday night.

Although KKBE had to scale back its Wednesday night spread, Fried points out that a variety of Ashkenazi Jewish foods will be available to the public at KKBE’s upcoming food festival. The synagogue is again hosting its annual Lowcountry Nosh event along Hassell Street on Nov. 10.

Food items for sale at the Nosh will include corned beef and pastrami, matzo ball soup, knishes, all-beef hot dogs and bagels.

More than 3,000 people reportedly attended last year’s Nosh and “we are on track to be even bigger this year,” Fried says.

Lowcountry Nosh will run noon-5 p.m. For more information, go to lowcountrynosh.com.