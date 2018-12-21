Although King of Pops recently shut down its downtown Charleston cocktail bar, a spokesman says the Atlanta-based frozen treat maker may still give the format a go in another location.
“That location was not at its full potential, so we made the decision to pull away,” Andrew Powell says of Crooked Crown, which two years ago opened in the Elan Midtown Building at Meeting and Spring streets.
According to Powell, the company isn’t in any rush to reopen.
“We want to take our time with it to make sure that it's everything that we need it to be, and everything our customers expect from King of Pops,” he says.
King of Pops first started selling its pops in Charleston in 2011, one year after Steven and Nick Carse founded the company. It initially sold its pops exclusively from pushcarts, but later established retail locations in cities including Athens, Ga.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Greenville; and Richmond, Va., as well as Charleston. Its carts remain a fixture of events across the Southeast.
When King of Pops opened Crooked Crown in 2016, the bar offered both hopped-up pops made with alcohol and liquor drinks enhanced with traditional pops: One of the last customers to post an online review of her experience enthused about a strawberry margarita pop dropped into a glass of rose.
Last summer, King of Pops temporarily suspended production at its North Charleston facility after FDA inspectors found more than 100 rodent pellets in the building. “In retrospect, we’ve realized that our North Charleston production facility did not get the proper attention,” Steven Carse said in a statement issued by the company at the time.