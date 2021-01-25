Katsubo is now open at The Daily in downtown Charleston

With ramen fervor lately sweeping downtown Charleston, it’s natural that Japanese food fans have focused on the noodle soups the KinFolk crew is serving two nights a week.

But the pop-up isn’t known as Katsubo for nothing. Nearly half of its menu is devoted to meat cutlets, dredged in panko and fried. The crispy pork, beef and chicken katsu are dressed and sandwiched between soft milk bread, in traditional Japanese convenience store fashion (or trendy U.S. restaurant-style, depending on your perspective.)

In addition to its compact sandos, the KinFolk offshoot offers four kinds of ramen, including one made without meat.

Katsubo is stationed at The Daily, 652 King St., from 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Online orders can be placed through The Daily’s site at shopthedaily.com. To learn more, go to instagram.com/katsubochs.