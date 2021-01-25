Katsubo is now open at The Daily in downtown Charleston

Matthew Pagliaro (from left), Malory Pagliaro and Olive Pagliaro, 6, sit down for dinner at the new ramen popup Katsubo at The Daily on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Matthew Pagliaro (from left), Malory Pagliaro and Olive Pagliaro, 6, sit down for dinner at the new ramen popup Katsubo at The Daily on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
But the pop-up isn’t known as Katsubo for nothing. Nearly half of its menu is devoted to meat cutlets, dredged in panko and fried. The crispy pork, beef and chicken katsu are dressed and sandwiched between soft milk bread, in traditional Japanese convenience store fashion (or trendy U.S. restaurant-style, depending on your perspective.)
In addition to its compact sandos, the KinFolk offshoot offers four kinds of ramen, including one made without meat.
Matthew Pagliaro (from left), Malory Pagliaro and Olive Pagliaro, 6, sit down for dinner at the new ramen popup Katsubo at The Daily on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Matthew Pagliaro (from left), Malory Pagliaro and Olive Pagliaro, 6, sit down for dinner at the new ramen popup Katsubo at The Daily on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff