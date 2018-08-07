One year after creating a Goose Creek home for her korma, biryani and other Afghan specialties, Fauzia Garner has returned to the road in her food truck.
Garner put Kabob House up for sale because the restaurant’s regular schedule kept her from accompanying her husband to doctor’s appointments. “Back to the food truck,” she says. The schedule for Fauzia’s Kitchen isn’t yet posted online, but Garner sporadically updates her Twitter and Facebook accounts with appearance information.
As a member of The Post and Courier’s Kitchen Cabinet, a group of immigrant cooks who over the course of a year shared a variety of recipes from their traditional cuisines, Garner disclosed secrets for making borani banjan (stewed eggplant), chicken with figs and kadu bouranee (sautéed pumpkin.)
Still, fans of Garner’s cooking – which first acquired a local following when Garner was in charge of the hot foods line at Whole Foods Market – prefer her renditions of the classics.
At Kabob House, Garner created a daily buffet of various dishes, with rice pudding the only near-constant. “(It’s) for our Charleston people to learn more about Afghan food and culture, and our customers are very happy,” she told The Post and Courier in January.
According to Garner, the restaurant will remain open until she can find a buyer.