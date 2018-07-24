A jury will decide the outcome of a third-degree assault charge against restaurateur Sam Mustafa.
Mustafa, owner of Charleston Hospitality Group, in May was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman behind Halls Chophouse in late February.
According to the police report, Mustafa allegedly texted and called the woman repeatedly before confronting her at the popular King Street steakhouse.
When she left the restaurant, the report states, “The offender grabbed her by her hair causing her to bend over while forcing her face to the ground. As he continued to do this, she was yelling ‘please stop, please stop.’ The offender then let go of her hair and pushed her chest causing her to fall backward and hit the back of her head on the ground.”
Charleston Municipal Court judge Thomas P. Morrison on Tuesday approved a request for the case to be tried by jury. A trial date has not been set.