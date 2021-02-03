Juan Luis, original Workshop tenant, to take over Charleston venue after food court closes

When Workshop opened with Tex-Mex purveyor Juan Luis in one of its stalls, owner John Lewis didn’t scan the 10,000-square-foot room from his post and cackle that one day it would all belong to him. But that’s exactly what’s come to pass.

Juan Luis later this year will occupy the entirety of the food court space at 1503 King St., which Lewis plans to transform into a full-service restaurant.

“It was slightly scary thinking about it, but it’s the perfect spot, and we’ve been looking,” said Lewis, who last year resurrected the Juan Luis concept as a trailer on Lewis Barbecue’s patio, two years after ending his Workshop stint. “A full normal restaurant is just not doable out of a trailer.”

At a "full normal restaurant," for example, Lewis can serve sopapillas and mesquite-grilled steak.

Workshop last week announced it plans to shut down this spring, blaming a flawed business plan that even popularity couldn’t surmount. The venue had built up a loyal following since celebrating its grand opening on May 5, 2017, with 99-cent margaritas from Juan Luis.

“We will greatly miss Workshop, but we think it’s a serendipitous turn of events that one of its first alumnus replaces it,” property owner Stephen Zoukis of Raven Cliff Co. said in a statement, predicting the restaurant will bring “even more nighttime energy” to the complex.

Lewis confirms the newest iteration of Juan Luis will have “a pretty huge bar program,” featuring large format selections evocative of West Texas. The menu will also be regionally grounded, listing grilled quail, seafood and beef fajitas alongside the enchiladas and other homespun plates that have helped make the Juan Luis trailer a hit.

“It’s been going real good,” Lewis says of the trailer’s first few months. “The only times it’s not good is when it’s a downpour.”

While the sit-down Juan Luis will include an outdoor seating area, guests in inclement weather will be able to take shelter in a dining room designed by Betsy Berry, who also designed Lewis Barbecue.

“We’ve got some really cool ideas that are kind of wild,” Lewis says. “We’re trying to make it a really fun space close to what Lewis does, but even more happy and fun.”

One aspect of the design that’s already worked out involves a sophisticated tortilla-making machine with a griddle. That contraption will be placed behind glass so customers can see it press flour tortillas and spit out triangular corn chips.

Prior to settling on his tortilla methodology, Lewis toured multiple tortilla factories in Texas and California. He also found the restaurant’s chef and bar manager in Texas, although he declined to reveal their names because of their current job situations.

With the right people and equipment in place, including a mesquite grill suitable for cowboy cooking, Lewis says he’s confident that the forthcoming Juan Luis will be “more authentic.”

Then he corrects himself: “No. It will be authentic.”

Back at Lewis Barbecue, the Juan Luis trailer will continue to operate until the permanent restaurant opens. At that point, the adobe-surfaced trailer will become a New Mexico chili cheeseburger shack, serving five types of burgers, "Christmas" cheese fries with red and green chile sauce, and ice cream sundaes.

“Looking forward to a future Juan Luis in our own brick-and-mortar spot!” Lewis texted in 2018 when Juan Luis left Workshop.

He now says fans can look forward specifically to September, assuming the renovation goes as planned.