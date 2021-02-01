You are the owner of this article.
Join The Post and Courier Food and Charleston area artisans for a virtual tasting party

Burnt and Salty
Buy Now

Chef Bob Cook has developed four varieties of the Burnt & Salty line of sauces Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

It’s commonplace in Charleston to complain that there’s just too much to taste. But it’s rare to find a spectrum of those celebrated flavors in a single box.

In support of the Charleston area culinary community, The Post and Courier Food section has assembled just such a box.

In fact, I’ve put together two collections of my favorite local artisan products for a pair of virtual guided tastings later this month. I very much hope you can join me and the products’ makers on Zoom to sample and discuss these savories and sweets, which represent the best of the Lowcountry.

Here’s how it works: We’re selling a limited number of tickets to tastings on Monday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 24. Each session runs from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Each session features a different lineup of food items, so you may want to join us twice.

With each $35 ticket purchased, you’ll receive a tasting box with at least seven items. (And by receive, I mean you’ll pick it up at High Wire Distilling Co. on designated days prior to the event.)

We look forward to sharing more about the participants in coming weeks, but the two-night lineup consists of: Apis MercantileBlackJack Beef JerkyBulls Bay SaltworksBurnt & SaltyCharleston Cheese HouseFruit CreationsGrey Ghost BakeryJack Rudy Cocktail Co.Lillie’s of CharlestonLowcountry KettleMichoRed Clay Hot SauceSouthern KeepSwamp Tonic, and Tiller Baking Co.

Heavy hitters all.

(Also, while we're namechecking and hyperlinking, thanks to Forrest ParkerLowcountry Local First and Lowcountry Street Grocery for valuable suggestions that helped shape this event.)

Of course, we recognize that $35 is not many people’s idea of an affordable evening, so we’re selling $10 viewing tickets, too.Those tickets are also suitable for out-of-market Charleston food fans who can’t swing by the distillery for a tasting kit.

All proceeds from our Tasting Parties will benefit Pay it Forward Charleston, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency assistance to members of the Charleston food-and-beverage industry.

To register, visit pcfoodtastingparty.eventbrite.com. And if you have any questions, I’m just an e-mail away: hraskin@postandcourier.com. Hope to see you on my computer screen soon.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

