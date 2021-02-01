Join The Post and Courier Food and Charleston area artisans for a virtual tasting party

It’s commonplace in Charleston to complain that there’s just too much to taste. But it’s rare to find a spectrum of those celebrated flavors in a single box.

In support of the Charleston area culinary community, The Post and Courier Food section has assembled just such a box.

In fact, I’ve put together two collections of my favorite local artisan products for a pair of virtual guided tastings later this month. I very much hope you can join me and the products’ makers on Zoom to sample and discuss these savories and sweets, which represent the best of the Lowcountry.

Here’s how it works: We’re selling a limited number of tickets to tastings on Monday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 24. Each session runs from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Each session features a different lineup of food items, so you may want to join us twice.

With each $35 ticket purchased, you’ll receive a tasting box with at least seven items. (And by receive, I mean you’ll pick it up at High Wire Distilling Co. on designated days prior to the event.)

We look forward to sharing more about the participants in coming weeks, but the two-night lineup consists of: Apis Mercantile, BlackJack Beef Jerky, Bulls Bay Saltworks, Burnt & Salty, Charleston Cheese House, Fruit Creations, Grey Ghost Bakery, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., Lillie’s of Charleston, Lowcountry Kettle, Micho, Red Clay Hot Sauce, Southern Keep, Swamp Tonic, and Tiller Baking Co.

Heavy hitters all.

(Also, while we're namechecking and hyperlinking, thanks to Forrest Parker, Lowcountry Local First and Lowcountry Street Grocery for valuable suggestions that helped shape this event.)

Of course, we recognize that $35 is not many people’s idea of an affordable evening, so we’re selling $10 viewing tickets, too.Those tickets are also suitable for out-of-market Charleston food fans who can’t swing by the distillery for a tasting kit.

All proceeds from our Tasting Parties will benefit Pay it Forward Charleston, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency assistance to members of the Charleston food-and-beverage industry.

To register, visit pcfoodtastingparty.eventbrite.com. And if you have any questions, I’m just an e-mail away: hraskin@postandcourier.com. Hope to see you on my computer screen soon.