Five years after launching Minero in downtown Charleston, Neighborhood Dining Group is bringing another location of the casual Mexican restaurant to Johns Island.

According to a publicist for the restaurant group, Minero is projected to open next summer in the Live Oak Square Shopping Center on Maybank Highway.

A popular lunch destination on East Bay Street, Minero gained near-instant renown for its grilled chicken wings, catfish tacos, benne salsa and churros. Neighborhood Dining Group, which also operates Husk and Delaney Oyster House, in 2015 opened a second Minero in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market.

At that time, chef Sean Brock was still the face of the company. Last year he severed ties with the Charleston-based restaurant group, a decision he celebrated in a "CBS This Morning" interview which aired Wednesday. In the segment promoting his forthcoming Nashville, Tenn., restaurant, he said in reference to Husk’s expansion across the Southeast, “It's so fast-paced, and it's so stressful that ... you just keep making mistakes over and over.”

Alex Yellan recently succeeded Wesley Grubbs as executive chef of Minero in downtown Charleston. Neighborhood Dining Group has not yet announced who will be in charge of the kitchen at the Minero on Johns Island.