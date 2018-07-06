Jeremy Storey hung up his waiter uniform in 2014, leaving his job at the Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago to move to South Carolina and start a chicken farm on some acreage he purchased on John's Island.
He dove into the farming profession with only a culinary education and some 4-H skills he developed as a boy. “The most chickens I raised as a kid was around 60,” he says. Today, Storey Farms has 3,000 laying hens that produce thousands of eggs a week. He is also raising about 2,000 chickens for meat.
Storey got started just as celebrated local farmers Celeste and George Albers stopped their egg farming, which means he lucked into a ready market for his eggs. He sells to 25 restaurants and says Poogan's Porch is currently his biggest customer. He also sells at the John's Island farmers market, the Saturday market at the Workshop, The Daily, Mercantile & Mash, Boone Hall and Middle Street Market on Sullivan's Island.
The chicken meat market hasn’t been as easy. “Keegan-Filion (a farm in Walterboro) has got the restaurant market locked up,” says Storey, so he was intrigued when CrowdCow reached out to him. The Seattle-based company connects consumers directly to ranchers and farmers, providing distribution to customers around the country.
CrowdCow started as a way for friends to easily purchase and pay for a share of a pasture-raised cow, which costs a lot of money and requires a lot of freezer space. Instead of individuals having to find a farm and coordinate it themselves, CrowdCow does that work, sourcing farms that use sustainable and humane practices. Then they offer cow shares for sale on the website. If a cow "tips," then it is purchased and processed. For instance, the shares of beef from Lil Ponderosa farm in Pennsylvania when we checked were 59 percent sold with 43 hours remaining. Once the sales are finished, the cattle are processed, packaged, flash frozen and shipped. CrowdCow has since expanded to include pork and pasture-raised chicken.
Storey Farms chickens were originally raised using mobile tractors to move them to fresh patches of grass each day, but Storey says that was putting a lot of stress on the chickens. Now his Cornish Rock meat chickens live in a large covered shed with open sides to provide fresh air while being sheltered from the hot sun.
"They get overheated pretty easily," he says. The shed has fans, lights and an automated watering system.
One end of the shed is open to tall grass and feeders, which allows the birds to move freely from inside to outside where they can give themselves dust baths and eat grass. Storey also stocks the feeders with high-protein feed and alfalfa grass. "Feed is the biggest factor in how they taste," he says. "We spend a lot of money on our chicken feed."
The biggest criticism he gets about his chickens are that they're not tender because they walk around so much. "But I want it to taste like a bird. It's just not what we're used to eating commercially."
When the next batch of chickens are ready to be processed, he'll take them to Williamsburg Packing in Kingstree where they will be slaughtered, processed and then shipped directly to CrowdCow's warehouse for distribution.
"We end up getting the same market price," says George Griffin, the farm manager. "And it saves us a lot of labor."
Storey says his family in Indiana have ordered his chicken from CrowdCow and shared photos of the packaging. He appreciates the company's business model because "it gives everybody access to small-scale production."