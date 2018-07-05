Red and white are early July’s primary colors, but JetBlue has pink on its mind.
The airline last month marked the official start of summer by giving out free glasses of rosé on a flight from Boston to Charleston, and now plans to continue pouring the popular wine (albeit for a fee) on all flights throughout July.
JetBlue in 2015 became the first U.S. domestic airline to offer rosé in its premium seats; the choice was originally extended to JetBlue’s economy passengers in May.
Passengers on other carriers servicing Charleston are accustomed to red, white and sparkling selections, but JetBlue is the only airline with a local presence that has a rosé on its wine list.
While Charleston was an early adopter of sophisticated rosés, the category has lately earned national trend status. According to Fortune, rosé exports from Provence surged 4852 percent between 2001 and 2016, with much of that growth occurring in the past few years.
Jon Bonné, author of The New Wine Rules and JetBlue’s resident wine expert, joined the celebratory free rose flight, on which passengers also received free cheese. Bonne, who has long encouraged his readers to “drink the rainbow,” provided tasting notes over the plane’s public-address system.
For those who weren’t on board, JetBlue spokeswoman Julianna Bryan describes the available Famille Chavin Duc de France Rosé d’Oc 2016 as “delicate on the palate, revealing lovely citrus and red berry flavors and boasting a long, fresh finish.”