A James Island restaurant which tried to get a fresh start with a new name and concept has shut down just two months after re-branding.
Four years after opening Screen Door in a renovated building at 1271 Folly Road, owner Kit Thrash decided to ditch what preliminary press materials described as “high-quality food and drinks at affordable prices in a comfortable neighborhood restaurant setting,” for “chef-driven food represent(ing) American cuisine at its best,” as James’ website puts it.
James opened in April to strong online reviews, with a patron on June 5 noting, “I really hope this restaurant makes it, because James Island needs a great restaurant like this one.” By the following week, a sign was affixed to James’ front door, announcing the restaurant is “closed until further notice.”
On Friday afternoon, a woman who walked out of the restaurant to confirm the closure declined to offer any further explanation, but pledged to share this reporter’s contact information with Thrash. Later calls to the restaurant’s listed phone number and another number provided by the woman weren’t answered.
Critical reception for Screen Door was cool, particularly after the restaurant scrapped chef Blake Joyal’s savvy menu within two months of opening. In its 2015 review, City Paper prophesied, “Screen Door has been a bit of a revolving door since opening last spring and may even go through a few more transformations before completing the spin.”