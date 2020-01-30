Tina and Dave Schuttenberg are hoping a two-day stay at The Daily will bring their latest food venture the luck it needs.

Last month, Micho very briefly opened on The Pour House deck, adjacent to the Schuttenbergs’ restaurant, Kwei Fei. But then the couple was forced to “un-open,” as Dave Schuttenberg put it, in order to make government-mandated adjustments to the shipping container housing their Mexican borderlands counter.

Tina Schuttenberg says Micho is slated to emerge again as a standalone operation this spring, but will pop up at The Daily with tacos, tortas and hot dogs in the meantime.

“Feels like we're coming home to kick things off right,” she says. “For us, all the best things have started at The Daily: My first job in Charleston; Kwei Fei and now Micho.”

On Feb. 7-8, Micho will occupy The Daily from 6 p.m.-midnight. Items on the menu include chorizo, carnitas, queso, guacamole and pinto beans, all of which appear in various permutations aboard the handhelds mentioned above. Micho is also offering a selection of tequila and mezcal cocktails; beer and wine.

“We have a craving for Mexican food now and don't want to wait,” Tina Schuttenberg says.

For more information, visit instagram.com/micho_chs.