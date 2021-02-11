James Island mainstay is second Mexican restaurant this month to announce major expansion

Some Charleston area restaurants which have thus far weathered the pandemic are now in prime positions to grow. Zia Taqueria, for example, is preparing to move across Maybank Highway and double in size.

“When things are tricky it presents business opportunities for people who are stable and organized,” said owner Kevin Grant, who has run his Mexican restaurant in Terrace Plaza since 2008. “I saw it was the best time ever for me to make a change and not be focused on a stalemate year.”

Grant hopes to open Zia Taqueria in the former Athens Restaurant & Grill by June following a two-week hiatus for resituating and staff training. With the relocation, the popular restaurant will gain another 2,000 square feet of space and a dedicated parking lot.

“The customers are crazy excited,” Grant said of the loyal patrons he’s told about the move. “Our spectrum is really going to grow.”

A larger kitchen will allow Zia to expand its catering services and offer on-site private dining, but customers are most likely to notice the transition to table service and addition of more elaborate dishes to the menu. Although Grant is committed to keeping Zia’s tacos and tortas affordable, he wants to serve them alongside steak and sautéed fish at night.

“We have people order carne asada for $11.99 and then they’re surprised they aren’t getting a rib-eye,” Grant said of the beef listed on Zia’s current all-day menu. “It would be nice to do a $25 entrée.”

Shifting to full service and offering dinners appropriate for a sit-down meal were also among the reasons cited this month by pitmaster John Lewis for moving his west Texas tribute, Juan Luis, from a trailer to the space being vacated by Workshop. The enlarged Juan Luis is slated to open in September.

“We’ve had a great run over there,” Grant said of Terrace Plaza, which is more than 60 years the senior of Zia’s new home at 1939 Maybank Highway. “The landlords were even excited for me.”

Athens Restaurant closed at the end of 2020, announcing on Dec. 10 that the restaurant would reopen at another address.

“Hope to see you all soon as we progress in our new direction,” its Facebook message concluded, inviting fans to stay tuned for updates.

Representatives of the restaurant did not return a message seeking comment.

Although the Charleston area has lost relatively few restaurants to the pandemic, Athens is the second traditional Greek restaurant to close its doors. Old Towne Restaurant shut down in May 2020, just short of its silver anniversary.