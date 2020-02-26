2020 James Beard semifinalists: 6 Charleston area hospitality outfits earn national nods

In a week filled with talk of 2020 nominations, Charleston is in the national spotlight for reasons both democratic, and delicious.
Just a few short hours after eight Democratic presidential candidates convened at the Gaillard Center to make their cases to South Carolinians that they were deserving of the party's coveted nomination, the James Beard Foundation announced its own nominations: the culinary kind.
On Wednesday morning, the New York-based organization published its longlist of semifinalists for its 30th-annual award ceremony, considered by many hospitality professionals to be the nation's premiere celebration of culinary excellence.
Unlike the out-of-state politicians on stage Tuesday night, the foundation's crop of candidates this year included a whole lot of Holy City representatives.
South Carolina earned eight semifinalist nods from the James Beard Foundation; six hail from the Holy City.
By category, they are:
- Best Chef Southeast: Kevin Johnson, The Grocery; Shamil Velazquez, Delaney Oyster House
- Oustanding Restaurant: FIG
- Outstanding Hospitality: Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road (Indaco, The Macintosh, O-Ku Sushi, and others)
- Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Producer: Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, High Wire Distilling Co.
The foundation also tapped Adam Cooke of Traveler's Rest's Topsoil Kitchen & Market, for Best Chef Southeast; and Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm for Best New Restaurant.
For several Charleston semifinalists, this is not the first time they've been recognized by the vaunted organization. The Grocery's Johnson, High Wire Distilling Co., FIG, and Steve Palmer of Indigo Road have all been named semifinalists in their respective categories before.
Leon's former executive chef Ari Kolender got a semifinalist look for Rising Star of The Year in 2015, but this year, for the first time, Brooks Reitz's King Street fried-chicken mainstay snagged a nod of its own from the Beard committee.
The road to the James Beard Foundation's top honor is shorter than the seemingly interminable presidential election cycle, but there are still a couple hurdles between Charleston's nominees and the ultimate prize.
With the help of 600 judges across the country, the foundation will cull this longlist field to a shortlist of finalists, which will be announced on March 25.
If the hometown candidates make that cut, they will be eligible to win their category outright at the James Beard Award Gala, slated for May 3 in Chicago.
Tickets will go on sale for the ceremony in March at jamesbeard.org/awards.
Editor's note: Post and Courier chief critic Hanna Raskin is a member of the James Beard Foundation's restaurants and chefs awards committee.