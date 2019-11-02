Renzo’s chef this week announced his departure from the popular Charleston restaurant he’s led since its early 2018 opening.
Evan Gaudreau tells The Post and Courier that he plans to farm with Spade & Clover Gardens and possibly participate in “some pop-ups here and there” before settling on another permanent position. “I felt it was time,” he says.
Nayda Freire, who co-owns Renzo with her husband, Erik Hutson, says baker Brett Common and sous chef Colin Marcelli will take over for Gaudreau.
“Both of them have been a big part of the restaurant behind the scenes for some time now,” she says, adding, “Erik and I are looking forward to taking on a more active role in the culinary program at Renzo as we approach the new year.”
Freire characterized the transition as highly amicable, expressing support for Gaudreau’s desire to step away from the day-to-day restaurant grind in order to learn more about agriculture. “(We’re) very excited for him and proud of what we accomplished together,” she says.
Prior to joining Renzo’s opening team, Gaudreau cooked at The Ordinary and Xiao Bao Biscuit. The Culinary Institute of America graduate last year was named to the James Beard Foundation’s longlist of nominees for its Rising Star Chef of the Year award, an honor reserved for “a chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”
Gaudreau on Saturday posted his imminent plans on Instagram, writing, “Huge thank you to the Charleston community for the support over the years, and willingness to try my new dishes: Bamboo a la Romana, looking at you, dude.”