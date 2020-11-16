It's possible to have a whole Thanksgiving with one part of the bird, Nathalie Dupree says

Editor's Note: While Nathalie Dupree will continue to contribute to The Post and Courier as much as possible, this is the last in her series of regular columns. She and her husband, Jack Bass, are relocating to Raleigh, N.C., in early December to be closer to Bass' children. They plan to return frequently to the Lowcountry and uphold their relationships with people and organizations here.

Gratitude is easy to express for large things, like food and shelter, but sometimes we forget to express thanks for the small things. For many years, I attended a church service on Thanksgiving where we were able to articulate what we were grateful for. But this year I am grateful for turkey breasts, among other things.

Poultry parts were not always readily available in grocery stores. In fact, when they first appeared, they were viewed with suspicion, because if packaged with other parts, such as a thigh and a breast, they were not from the same bird.

My friend Edie’s husband was unable to countenance her purchasing of parts, insisting that she only purchase whole chickens or turkeys. He would be laughed out of town right now, as parts are de rigueur, it seems, for this holiday season with reluctance for large gatherings in the time of COVID.

The demystification of fowls is another source of gratitude. As Julia Child taught us, dangling a naked chicken or turkey or Cornish hen for us to view on our television screens, to learn to cut up or carve one bird is to know them all.

In fact, excluding the wings and the Parson’s nose, which goes over the fence last, turkeys and their kin are built much like we are. With this demystification of parts came the acceptance of them.

Going a step further, my friend Cathy Nutatis purchased a cooked turkey breast for us. This happened when I was subjected to a malady that left me a bit breathless until the source was determined. I discovered the riches not only of friends but our grocery stores and restaurants.

This turkey breast is pictured on these pages, along with some sliced and roasted acorn squash cooked by Donna Gill. The other foods in the photographs were prepared by Cathy Nutatis and Lauren Furey, who also wrote their recipes. I had seen a post by Dede Wilson on Facebook and, with Dede’s permission, asked Lauren Furey to make up her own rendition of the stunning but easy dish.

And so my gratitude extends to them for this Thanksgiving repast, as well as to Julia Child. Here are the recipes. But if you should want some others, geared to Thanksgiving for two or four, you might order Cynthia Graubart’s handy e-book (also available in paperback), which, among other things, has recipes for turkey parts and all the fixings: tubyurl.com/yynd47r3

Spiral of Roasted Vegetables

Recipe by Lauren Furey; inspired by Dédé Wilson

A hearty and hypnotic spiral of roasted vegetables, this eye-catching dish dares you to take a walk on the wild side. Do you want to line your vegetables up in an orderly fashion, or swirl them around a flowery focal point? The South breeds such precious autumn produce, from potatoes to squash to salad greens and apples.

The Veggie Bin in Charleston offers a beautiful array of local fare. Purple Japanese sweet potatoes and fingerling sweet potatoes from Ehrhardt bring subtle sweetness, and Harvest Moon potatoes from Pisgah Forest, N.C., deliver delicateness.

You may use any hearty vegetables, such as parsnips, carrots or beets. It’s important to keep the vegetables the same thickness, as it will affect the cooking time for the vegetables.

Ingredients

½ pound russet potato

¼ pound fingerling sweet potatoes

¼ pound harvest moon potatoes

1 beet, peeled and cooked, cut into ⅛-inch rounds

1 tablespoon minced fresh herbs, such as rosemary or thyme

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 lemon, zested

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wash the potatoes. Peel if desired. Slice each potato to about ⅛-inch thickness, using a knife or mandoline.

Grease a 6-inch circular baking dish. Arrange the vegetables in a circular pattern, starting from the outer edge with the largest vegetables, spiraling inward while decreasing in size of the vegetables. Make sure to keep a circular area of about 2 inches in diameter open for the centerpiece of vegetables, where you may create a rose-shaped pattern or other design of your choice.

Distribute the herbs, garlic, salt and lemon zest on the vegetables, making sure to get some between the slices.

Using a pastry brush, brush 2 tablespoons of olive oil on top.

Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake until fork-tender, about 25 minutes more. Garnish with more finely chopped herbs, if desired.

Prosciutto Cornbread Dressing

Cathy Nutatis found this recipe more than 15 years ago in The Washington Post food section and it has remained in her holiday recipe rotation ever since. She’s tweaked the ingredients, adding more vegetables and reducing the amount of butter by half. Believe me, it won’t be missed.

Ingredients

2 7-ounce packages cornbread or corn muffin mix, prepared and baked according to directions

1/4 cup butter

4 ounces prosciutto, chopped

1 cup onions, chopped

1 1/2 cups celery, diced

1 medium red pepper, diced

4 green onions, sliced

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups turkey or chicken stock, plus more if needed

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Prepare and bake the cornbread according to package instructions. Cool and crumble the bread into a large mixing bowl.

Melt butter in a large frying pan and add prosciutto, onions, celery and pepper. Sauté until vegetables are soft and prosciutto is beginning to brown. Add to the crumbled cornbread.

Combine the beaten eggs with stock and gently mix into the cornbread mixture. The dressing should be uniformly moist. If a moister dressing is desired, more stock can be added.

Pour the dressing into a greased casserole dish or muffin tins and bake until lightly browned on top. The casserole dish will require approximately 30 minutes and the muffins 15 minutes.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

This bread pudding recipe from Cathy Nutatis can do double duty as a dessert when topped with the custard sauce or as a breakfast item (think French toast casserole), served with maple syrup. Since it is not overly sweet, syrup or a dusting of powdered sugar can be welcome additions.

Ingredients

1 loaf of brioche, challah or a sturdy white bread, approximately one pound

3 whole eggs

3 egg yolks

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup milk

3/4 cup sugar

16-ounce can of pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes and if possible, allow to dry out for several hours. Place the bread cubes into a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs, yolks, and sugar until thoroughly blended. Whisk in the milk and cream and pumpkin until the mixture is smooth. Add the vanilla and spices.

Pour this mixture over the bread cubes and gently mix with a spatula. Allow the bread to soak up the mixture while the oven heats to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The pudding can be baked in a buttered 9x13 pan or divided into ramekins. The baking time depends on the size of the pan. Ramekins may need 35 minutes and the 9x13 pan may bake for 50 minutes.

The pudding is done when a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve with custard sauce.

Custard sauce

This custard sauce can be served hot or cold. It will last a couple of days in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and constantly stir or whisk over a medium heat. When the custard thickens and coats the back of a spoon, remove from heat. Pour the custard through a fine sieve to remove any cooked bits of egg. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming and refrigerate until needed.