Juliet, a pizza and pasta restaurant that opened nearly two years ago on King Street, is closing its doors.
Sinan Aktar, owner of Juliet, announced the upcoming closure on Wednesday via a written statement, saying, "After long and heartfelt consideration, Ristorante Juliet will close on April 7."
Aktar called Juliet "a passion project from the beginning."
It opened in May 2017 in the former Butcher & Bee location at 654 King St.
"When our family moved to Chicago last year, our wonderful staff helped us keep Juliet chugging along," Atkar's statement continued. "Now that several key team members are ready to move on, we feel the time has come to close our doors. We extend our warmest best wishes to our talented and devoted team."
Juliet will remain open through Sunday, April 7 and continue normal business hours, which are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
For more info, visit facebook.com/ristorantejuliet.