Diners at Charleston area restaurants which buy seafood from Mark Marhefka shouldn’t have to worry about eighty-sixed fish dishes in the coming days.

The owner of Abundant Seafood says his operation prepared for Hurricane Dorian in much the way that homeowners across the region did: Employees bought extra supplies and made sure everything was in working order. “I sent the truck down to Florida the day before so we’d have product available, and we got the boat iced up, fueled up and ready to go,” Marhefka says.

Marhefka’s captain is scheduled to take the Fishing Vessel Amy Marie back to sea on Saturday morning.

Following a hurricane, “sometimes fishing’s great; sometimes it’s a bust,” Marhefka says. ”With 25-foot seas, you think about what that activates down below. We don’t know til we take a peek at it.”

Back on land, the S.C. Department of Agriculture issued a statement saying it hasn’t yet established “the extent of any agricultural losses as a result of the storm.” The agency is aiming to release an initial assessment in the coming days.

At this time of year, Marhefka adds, fishermen don’t have the luxury of lingering on the last storm. “We have another system coming in,” he says, referring to Tropical Storm Gabrielle, now forming in the Atlantic.