Hello, Charleston
It seems this place has a lot to show me.
My second day as the food reporter with The Post and Courier coincided with the opening night of Charleston Wine + Food. The festival served as a warm (and somewhat overwhelming) welcome to my new job.
In my first two weeks here, I’ve added a whole bunch of terms to my vocabulary, from Lowcountry to oyster roast to benne wafers. And I’ve found some new favorite tastes, from the espresso porter at Palmetto Brewing Company to the peel-and-eat shrimp at Leon’s Oyster Shop.
I moved here from Davenport, Iowa, where I worked as a reporter at the Quad-City Times for three years. I’m originally from Lexington, Kentucky, where my love of homemade biscuits and fried chicken took root, thanks to my grandmother’s recipes. I’m happy to be in a place where such comfort foods are celebrated and where what's on the table is the center of so many conversations.
It can be scary moving to a new place. But I think plenty of good, and plenty of surprises, can come from it: When everything’s new to you, you have so much to explore and soak up and ask questions about. That’s what I plan on doing in the coming weeks and months.
I already have a list of things to check out, especially when it comes to food and drinks, in Charleston. I’m curious, though. What do you think should be on my list? Email me and let me know.
Review: Gabrielle brings New Orleans-style fine cooking to heart of downtown
Food critic Hanna Raskin reviews Gabrielle Charleston, the Hotel Bennett's signature restaurant that opened earlier this year.
Where to happy hour
Whether you prefer rosé or beer or just whatever drink is cheaper, there's likely a happy hour for you. Check out this curated list of the best happy hours in Charleston.
Making hamantaschen at home
The Jewish holiday of Purim, which this year begins when the sun sets on Wednesday, was for decades a huge deal in the Lowcountry. Food critic Hanna Raskin writes about the history of the holiday and about preparing hamantaschen, a Purim fixture.
Quick bites
+Share your story: The Post and Courier is taking a closer look at how restaurant integration unfolded in the Charleston area. Specifically, we’re hoping longtime local residents will share with us their earliest memories of patronizing a white-owned restaurant.
+Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint coming soon: Esteemed pit master Pat Martin has announced plans to open his tenth barbecue location in the former Sermet’s Southernterranean on James Island.
+Message on a pizza box: "You’re never too old to fold!” “Help someone today.” “This is a pizza of my art.” These are just a few of the handwritten notes that D'Als Pizza owner has penned on pizza boxes, as seen on Instagram.
+Music fest to offer more to munch on: In response to attendee feedback, this year's High Water Festival, set for April 13-14, will have more food vendors on hand.
Upcoming events
Rooftop Oyster Roast: Local nonprofit Be A Mentor will host a fundraising oyster roast on the roof at Uptown Social. 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Uptown Social, 587 King St., Charleston. 843-793-1837.
Bourbon & Bluegrass: The Establishment will host an event featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon and live bluegrass. This event will also include dishes from chef Matt Canter, whiskey ambassadors and more. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston. $90. 843-789-4028.
Oyster Class: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more. 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 25. Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. $55. 843-352-7969.
Farmers Market: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 24. King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston. Free. 843-937-5904.
