In the spirit of paying it forward, former pop-up Kwei Fei is giving another vagabond operation the chance to find out how it feels to settle down.
For a portion of their winter vacation, Kwei Fei owners David Schuttenberg and Tina Heath-Schuttenberg are turning over their new James Island restaurant space to the team behind Sambar. Sambar, which last surfaced at Workshop, will be offering a dinner menu of Indian dishes from Jan. 2 through Jan. 5.
“We've been so lucky to have been given the opportunity to open our own restaurant that the least we could do is share some of that love with another deserving pop-up,” Heath-Schuttenberg says.
Kwei Fei this fall opened in the venue previously occupied by The Lot, following a year-long weekend residency at The Daily. The restaurant is keeping regular hours through the end of the year, wrapping up 2018 with brunch service on Sunday. It will reopen Jan. 10.
According to Allison Smith of Sambar, she and her partners haven’t determined exactly what they’ll serve during their three-day stay at 1977 Maybank Highway, but the menu will include “Sambar favorites, along with some new South Indian-influenced dishes.” Like Kwei Fei, Sambar will observe a 5-10 p.m. schedule.
