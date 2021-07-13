Iggy's Pizza Shop is now open in Mount Pleasant.

Pizza has been a constant in Brian Kessler’s life, from the time he got a job in a pizzeria as a teenager until the day he met his wife in a pizza joint.
Kessler recently opened Iggy’s Pizza Shop in Mount Pleasant, a successor of sorts to the two pizzerias he owned in suburban Atlanta. At Iggy’s, in addition to serving pies, he’s offering baked pastas, wings, sandwiches and salads.
Iggy’s Pizza Shop, 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd., is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-388-7872 or go to
iggyspizzashop.com.
Diners look at the menu inside Iggy's Pizza Shop Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Brian Kessler prepares a pizza for customers at Iggy's Pizza Shop on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Erin Kessler greets customers during the dinner at Iggy's Pizza Shop on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Garlic knots are offered on the menu at Iggy's Pizza Shop on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Chloe Simons (left) and Emilia Geuerard wait to take customer orders at Iggy's Pizza Shop Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
A variety of drinks are offered at Iggy's Pizza Shop Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Mike (left) and Amy Mauldin play cards with their children, Ethan, and Atticus, 11, while waiting for their pizza at Iggy's Pizza Shop Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Iggy's Pizza Shop is now open Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Daniel Fletcher carries a pizza to a table at Iggy's Pizza Shop Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
T-shirts with different Iggy's Pizza Shop designs are available to purchase Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, SC.
