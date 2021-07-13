You are the owner of this article.
Iggy's Pizza Shop is now open in Mount Pleasant

Pizza has been a constant in Brian Kessler’s life, from the time he got a job in a pizzeria as a teenager until the day he met his wife in a pizza joint.

Kessler recently opened Iggy’s Pizza Shop in Mount Pleasant, a successor of sorts to the two pizzerias he owned in suburban Atlanta. At Iggy’s, in addition to serving pies, he’s offering baked pastas, wings, sandwiches and salads.

Iggy’s Pizza Shop, 1220 Ben Sawyer Blvd., is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-388-7872 or go to iggyspizzashop.com.

