If you're getting a shot, might as well get lunch: Where to eat on an SC vaccine road trip

When I set out to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for my immunocompromised husband on the first day he was eligible, I knew he had the flexibility to travel out of Charleston for a shot. But I still had to decide which rural South Carolina town to search on the CVS website.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a firm handle on which pharmacies are most likely to have an abundant vaccine supply and a vaccine-hesitant customer base.

Fortunately, I do know a few things about barbecue.

It took me just two tries at entering in the state’s barbecue capitals to yield an available appointment. My husband got his first dose in Hemingway, down the street from Scott’s Bar-B-Que. (Fans of Sweatman’s BBQ in Holly Hill must have beaten me to the strategy.)

At the time of this writing, there are no available vaccination appointments in or around Hemingway, although vaccine trackers know that status can turn on a dime. Yet even if you don’t narrow down your vaccination destinations by eating opportunities, you can still eat well in conjunction with your clinic or pharmacy visit.

Here’s where to eat in the towns within 125 miles of Charleston that appear to turn up most frequently in appointment searches (and if your vaccination road trip takes you up Interstate 26, don’t forget to consult our guide to the best restaurant at every exit.)

ALLENDALE (81 miles away): Rizer’s Pork and Produce

Greater Allendale is short its best restaurant right now because the cafeteria at Allendale County Hospital is closed to the public. In pre-pandemic days, the hospital fried chicken so magnificently that the institution had to open an overflow room to accommodate fans when it appeared on the menu.

But if you’re headed to Allendale from the coast, you’ll reach the turnoff for Rizer’s Pork & Produce just before you get to town. Take it.

The Rizers have been raising hogs and vegetables in the town of Lodge since 1952, but didn’t start serving them in a restaurant setting until 2000. As the week goes along, the buffet at Rizer’s Pork and Produce grows, with Wednesday customers paying $10 for access to homemade sausage, ribs, barbecue hash, rice, collard greens and mac-and-cheese.

By Thursday, when the buffet has reached its full $13 expression, the selection also includes pork chops, fried chicken, fatback, cream peas, green beans, lima beans, pinto beans, cheese biscuits and squash casserole, with pound cake and banana pudding for dessert.

That pudding is a favorite of food writer Michael Stern, who describes it as “a creamy, uncomplicated masterpiece made by proprietor Philip Rizer’s 90-year-old mom: unimprovable.”

For hungry vaccine seekers, it’s an apt adjective for the whole operation.

2357 Confederate Hwy, Lodge, 843-866-2645, rizersporkandproduce.com. Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday.

FLORENCE (95 miles away): Roger’s Bar-B-Que House

Roger’s Bar-B-Que House still bears the name of Florence barbecue legend Roger Pope, but the restaurant hasn’t belonged to him since 2003 when Rob Goff bought it.

(Pope went on to open and sell Woodstone BBQ, and then open and close The Flaming Pig BBQ, making him largely responsible for Florence’s inclusion on any decent barbecue map.)

Even though Goff didn’t have any previous experience in the barbecue trade, he was confident he could maintain Roger’s status as Florence’s standout smoked meat experience, in part because pitmaster Lonnie Grant stayed on when the restaurant changed hands. Grant’s expertly pulled pork, glossed with a sharp elixir of white vinegar and red pepper, is the restaurant’s defining item.

Yet Roger’s repertoire isn’t limited to barbecue. Locals are wise to the restaurant’s tomato-sweet catfish stew, served over rice, and exceptional hash. Goff bought the liver-forward recipe along with the business.

Still, not everything at Roger’s is a holdover. The restaurant in February underwent renovations, gaining a new floor and furnishings.

2004 2nd Loop Rd., Florence, 843-667-9291, rogersbbqhouse.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday.

DARLINGTON (100 miles away): Jewel’s Deluxe Restaurant

In a city as trend sensitive as Charleston, menu changes can be radical. Favorite dishes vanish in favor of new formats designed to draw a crowd.

By contrast, when Jewel’s Deluxe in early March announced it was making a menu change, the meat-and-three didn’t mean that it was shifting cuisines. As the beloved restaurant announced on its Facebook page, “Instead of a menu for Sunday and the week, we will be combining them. They will be located at the door with pencils as they usually are.”

Henceforth, Sunday’s specials will be featured on the gridded sheet that amounts to a crash course in the best of homestyle Southern cooking. On March 17, for example, pencil wielders have their pick of fried chicken, baked chicken, rice-and-gravy, butterbeans and collards, among other choices, with lucky cake or Watergate salad for dessert.

And while many restaurants have scaled back their meat-and-three plates to a meat with two sides, Jewel’s Deluxe offers the full complement for $8. Tea costs $1.50.

Even allowing for that generous stance, it would still take multiple visits to try every item on Jewel’s Deluxe 65-slot menu. Happily, they’re all terrific.

32 Public Square, Darlington, 843-393-5511, facebook.com/Jewels-Deluxe-Restaurant-222837257732636. Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday-Thursday.

HARTSVILLE (110 miles away): Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken

If 100-plus miles feels like a long way to drive for a vaccination, keep in mind how far some Yogi Bear fans drive for its stupendous fried chicken.

It’s not uncommon, employees say, for a New Yorker to cross five state lines just to pick up a box of their golden-crusted drumsticks and thighs.

When The Post and Courier named Yogi Bear to its list of the state’s five best fried chicken purveyors, a customer reported that she regularly froze Yogi Bear chicken to bring to her father in Connecticut: He ate it as it arrived, never finding the willpower to wait for it to thaw.

There were supposed to be Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken stores across the Carolinas, or at least that’s what promoters promised Jackie Gleason when he signed on as pitchman. But Hardee’s bought the nascent chain so it could own its proprietary sweetening system and let the branded locations flounder.

The Yogi Bear in Hartsville is the last of them.

“They say no matter where you go, you can’t get no better,” one of the chain’s founders told The Post and Courier, a rare example of understatement from a lifelong salesman.

514 S. 5th St., Hartsville, 843-332-7031, yogifriedchicken.com. Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.