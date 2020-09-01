If you're done with Palmetto Cheese, here are best pimento cheeses in Charleston groceries

Faced with a shopping list which consisted exclusively of pimento cheeses (plus one box of crackers), the grocery delivery driver handling my order texted what was surely a natural question: “Do you already have Palmetto Cheese?”
I didn’t have Palmetto Cheese, and like so many former fans of the brand, don’t plan to buy any either.
As has been widely reported, Palmetto Cheese owner and Town of Pawleys Island mayor Brian Henry on Aug. 25 likened the Black Lives Matter movement to a “terror organization,” accusing its members of “lawlessly destroy(ing) great American cities and threaten(ing) their citizens” in a lengthy Facebook post.
In response to the racist diatribe, Georgetown’s NAACP chapter has called for Henry’s resignation, and pimento cheese devotees across the South have chucked their last tubs of Palmetto.
Henry’s political fate is still up in the air: He’s promised to issue a statement later this week. But for many longtime Palmetto Cheese customers, only one question remains: What kind of pimento cheese should I purchase now?
Obviously, store-bought isn’t the only option. Pimento cheese’s popularity has soared in recent years, and the number of recipes readily available online has grown accordingly. But if you’re looking for something to snack on while the grill gets hot or need something to go along with the beer you bought for watching the game, you’re probably not going to reach for a grater.
Fortunately, Charleston area eaters have their pick of pimento cheeses without disturbing back stories. That doesn’t mean the category is free of controversy: Pimento cheese opinions run deep. One acolyte’s decadent spread is another’s mayonnaisey mess. Even in its most basic form, pimento cheese is a complex weave of judgments about texture, heft and heat. And on top of all that, some producers add anchovies.
In other words, you may not agree with the ratings below. But so long as you also don’t agree with hate, this list should at least help point you in a direction away from it.
A final note: This survey was restricted to mass-produced pimento cheeses regularly sold in Charleston area supermarkets, in order to best approximate the price point and accessibility of Palmetto Cheese. You can also find pimento cheese at farmers markets; in gourmet shop coolers and on mail-order websites. Let the journey begin.
MEDIOCRE
HT Fresh Foods Market Original Pimento Cheese ($5.80, Harris Teeter)
Reluctant as I am to help mayo detractors make their case, Harris Teeter’s version of pimento cheese is probably one of the best arguments they could mount against the sauce.
Save for the visual cue supplied by annatto vegetable color, this p.c. is indistinguishable from every other gummy, overly-processed mayonnaise-based salad in the deli case: Is it tuna? Is it egg? Is it over yet?
SE Grocers Original Pimento Cheese Spread, ($4.09, BI-LO)
“Spread” is the operative word in BI-LO’s house brand of pimento cheese: It wouldn’t be the worst condiment to slather on a burger, which could presumably stand up to all of the surplus high-fructose corn syrup sweetness in the mix. And the inherent greasiness of red meat could provide decent cover for the overwhelmingly oily character of this cheese.
GOOD
Callie’s Pimento Cheese ($9.29, Harris Teeter)
In keeping with its Charleston roots, Callie’s take on what the label identifies as a “Southern staple” has the cheffiest flavor of the bunch. Enhanced with hot sauce, Worcestershire and dried vinegar, the spice in this cheese registers on the tongue primarily as black pepper, although the visible green onion is discernible too. The most polarizing aspect of Callie’s pimento is undoubtedly its texture, vaguely reminiscent of quinoa.
Robert’s Original Pimento Cheese ($8.89, Harris Teeter)
Robert’s Market, the only grocery store in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., last year marked a century in business, so it’s only appropriate that its pimento cheese tastes like a throwback. The cheese is essentially an illustrated guide to the genre: Here is the coarsely grated Cheddar; here are the diced pimentos and here is the mayonnaise. Its texture is perfect. But it has no kick whatsoever (which might well be a plus for some folks.)
Ruth’s Pimento Spread ($3.39, Publix)
Another North Carolina concoction with decades of history behind it, Ruth’s has legions of staunch fans. It’s also the cheapest pimento cheese in this roundup, selling for roughly one-third the price of fancier p.c’s. But eaters who weren’t introduced to Ruth’s early in their pimento appreciation careers may be put off by its spongy texture and boldly artificial flavor: The first listed ingredient is “imitation salad cheese.” Still, those Cheez Whiz notes would probably make for a fine grilled cheese sandwich.
GREAT
Queen Charlotte’s Pimento Cheese Royale ($6.99, Harris Teeter)
According to Queen Charlotte’s promotional materials, founder John Morgan in 2014 launched the Charlotte, N.C. company with money he earned on Jeopardy! So it’s not surprising that a few smart tweaks are responsible for Queen Charlotte’s standout status.
First, Morgan toned down the Duke’s mayonnaise and upped the amount of cream cheese in the blend, lending this pimento cheese an elegance worthy of its regal name. Second, he leaned hard on white Cheddar. A cheesemonger will tell you that the only difference between white and orange Cheddar is the dye, but the former is associated with sharper, bolder flavors in American food culture: Queen Charlotte’s meets and surpasses expectations.
My Three Sons Emmy’s Original Pimento Cheese ($9.99, Publix; currently discounted to $4.99)
There’s no such thing as pimento butter, but Emmy’s Original Pimento Cheese is so rich and creamy that it might qualify as such. What’s more striking about the Greensboro product, though, is its impressively fresh flavor. It’s livelier than nearly every other pimento cheese on this list, but still delivers the comforting caress that people seek in a cheese dip.
And those who’ve jumped off the Palmetto Cheese bandwagon might take note of two words on the package: “Women Owned.”