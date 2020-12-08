If you'd rather not risk shucking in company of thousands, you can roast oysters at home

Charleston residents who’ve been here for a few years will recall the hubbub that erupted when Anthony Bourdain had the gall to drink Champagne at an oyster roast staged for his television show "No Reservations."

“Everyone knows you don’t drink Champagne at an oyster roast,” Charleston City Paper sneered.

Eight years later, when Bourdain returned to the Lowcountry to film a corrective 2015 episode of "Parts Unknown," he said he was still getting guff for the segment.

Of course, the detractors who thought they were mocking privilege were also exercising it: You know life is pretty good when a celebrity’s beverage choice amounts to a municipal scandal. Nobody then was thinking about the hospitality sector’s high rates of mental illness and addiction, which Bourdain’s 2018 death by suicide would unveil a bit.

Surely nobody then could imagine the world invaded by a disease so deadly that gathering around a shucking table would pose a mortal threat.

In fact, there are still industry leaders who’d prefer not to acknowledge it.

The Lowcountry Hospitality Association, a restaurant group administered and overseen by the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, last week announced plans to admit 5,000 people to its oyster shindig in January.

According to the World Health Organization’s risk assessment calculator, the modified version of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival qualifies as a high- to very high-risk mass gathering.

Research shows the risk isn’t confined to ticketholders. The Centers for Disease Control in November released a study of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota connected to a motorcycle rally held in a neighboring state, concluding the “rally not only had a direct impact on the health of attendees, but also led to subsequent SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”

While their investigation was limited by incomplete contact tracing, researchers found that patients who acquired COVID-19 at the Sturgis motorcycle rally were responsible in Minnesota for two workplace outbreaks, one wedding outbreak and one funeral outbreak resulting in hospitalizations and one death.

Approximately one-third of the state’s counties have reported at least one case “epidemiologically linked” to the rally in Sturgis, S.D., located an hour's drive east of Wyoming.

By the calendar, this is the ideal time for big communal oyster roasts. But S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily COVID-19 update tells a different story. With more than 27,000 positive tests recorded over the past two weeks, it is time to roast oysters alone.

Fortunately, that’s a relatively simple task if you have a backyard grill. Purists may prefer to construct a pit from sheet metal and masonry brick, as chef Mike Lata almost a decade ago demonstrated for a "Southern Living" crew, but this overview assumes minimal space and time (and money: If your private oyster roast budget is expansive, you can buy or rent a dedicated oyster cooker.)

Either a gas or charcoal grill will work for an intimate roast. The only other item you’ll need to line up in advance is a burlap bag, which you can generally buy from a garden or hardware store. Beware the bags sold online for children’s sack races, since they tend to be too flimsy for a cooking project involving live fire.

For my at-home oyster roast, I was able to obtain a spare bag from my neighbor, Springbok Coffee Roasters. Even if your neighbors don’t keep a similar inventory, “local” is a good watchword to guide your oyster roast decision-making. Consider sourcing your hot sauce from Lillie’s of Charleston or Red Clay, for instance; both brands are widely available in the Charleston area.

As for oysters, I bought a $64.99 bag of Folly River clusters from Mount Pleasant Seafood, one of many markets which carries a selection of local oysters. I’m not sure I’ve ever before bought a dinner ingredient that had the same dimensions as me, but it wasn’t too hard to hoist. Still, I’d wager you could wrest an oyster roast for four from the bag, so long as you served extra snacks.

Before roasting, I consulted an online recipe attributed to legendary chef Louis Osteen, but there’s really not too much in the way of technique to master.

First, prepare your grill. While it’s heating, soak your bag thoroughly; I put mine in the tub.

Second, scatter the oysters over the grill in an even layer and cover completely with the bag, folded in thirds. (I kept a watering can nearby in case the bag started to dry out.)

Leave the grill uncovered and roast for about 10-12 minutes, or until the oysters start to gape open. Use tongs to remove the oysters; shuck and eat. Repeat and repeat and repeat.

Save for a cleanup trip to your closest shell recycling center, that’s all there is to it. Oh, except you’ll need something to drink.

There is a dizzying number of local beers suitable for the occasion but this might be your chance to sip Champagne. After all, being able to savor the warming brine of a local oyster is something worth celebrating at the end of a very tough year. And nobody will be there to see you.