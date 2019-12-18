Almost immediately upon being registered for a work conference in St. Petersburg, Fla., I got in touch with all of the strangers bound for the same event to ask who wanted to join me at Bern’s Steak House. Seven people signed on, but none of them looked up the legendary restaurant in advance. When I told them a few hours before dinner that they couldn’t wear jeans, all but two of them pleaded ill-equipped suitcases.
I’m not daunted by a good pant conundrum. Once when my husband and I were unexpectedly invited to Magnolia Grill in Durham, I went to a nearby fraternity to ask whether he might borrow a pair of khakis. As I suspected, the brothers had plenty to spare.
So when my colleagues said they’d come to Florida for a week with nothing but jeans, I headed for the nearest clothing shop and explained the situation. Probably because clothing store managers don’t often get a chance to be heroes, the one I consulted was happy to knock $60 off the price of pants on his clearance rack.
None of the dinner dropouts were interested in the bargain pants I brought back to the hotel, but our diminished party still went to Bern’s, same as I always do when I’m in Tampa-St. Pete. I also always eat a Cuban or two. This time around, I went to Bodega and Floridian. But of course, the fun part is trying new places (or at least places which are new to me.) Here are three standouts from my recent trip:
The Library: The bartender at this book-lined bar seemed a little irritated when I asked what it was like working at a bar in a hospital, since I’m sure every first-time patron asks the same question. “There are no sick children here,” he clarified. But The Library is on the ground floor of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, which uses the building for offices and research labs. It also takes its name from the George Peabody Library associated with the Baltimore institution.
Otherwise, though, there’s nothing about the one-year-old The Library which would make a drinker ponder pediatric medicine. The space is warm, and the whiskey drinks are expertly mixed. Owners and siblings Allison Casper Adams and Blake Casper are locally renowned for their grasp of aesthetics. Executive chef Rachel Bennett, responsible for the benne cauliflower and chorizo mussels on the enticing happy hour menu, was earlier this year longlisted for the James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef. thelibrarystpete.com.
Rocca: From where I was seated in Rocca’s spacious dining room, I couldn’t peer into the kitchen. But I was able to keep an eye on the server with a man bun who was in charge of the new Tampa restaurant’s mozzarella cart. The server stretched the fresh cheese with such seriousness and care that I could only imagine the exactitude which must prevail in the back of the house.
A taste of chef Bryce Bonsack’s pasta confirmed it. My Florida beef carpaccio was on the oily side, no doubt because it was brushed with an egg yolk, but the spaghetti was king crab was pretty impeccable, as was the bread service. Both the noodles and bread were served with lemon butter, echoing the bright, fresh feel of what’s clearly a passion project.
Bonsack spent months cooking in Italy, and told The Tampa Bay Times that the restaurant is a “love letter” to one family he met there: The Roccas, who granted Bonsack use of their name on the condition he wouldn’t serve pineapple pizza. roccatampa.com
Brick & Mortar: I checked out Brick & Mortar on the advice of Tampa Bay Times dining critic Helen Freund, and had I gotten there earlier in the week, I probably would have gone back a second time.
The project of longtime St. Pete caterers, Brick & Mortar has more rustic charm than visitors would expect to find on the city’s main drag. The mostly European wines which provide the backbone for the small dining room fit the same description, as do the hearty and justly popular short rib noodles.
Still, what sold me on the restaurant was dessert, which isn’t often my favorite course. I asked for cheese, but the bartender warned me the plate was sized for four people, so instead suggested a lavender panna cotta with prosciutto and crumbled blue cheese. It was equal parts funky and subtle, and fully reflective of a kitchen with a handle on flavor. facebook.com/brickandmortarkitchen