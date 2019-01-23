The Lee Brothers’ forthcoming book, "Hotbox," is not a cookbook. It’s a behind-the-scenes examination of New York City’s catering industry, which means the storytelling is interspersed with statistics. And most staggering among them is a figure provided by Neuman’s Kitchen.
In 2016, the event company sold 325 2.5-ounce balls of burrata, the fresh Italian cow’s milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream. In 2018, it sold 12,388 of them.
Burrata is suddenly ubiquitous, with retailers reporting two successive years of double-digit growth. In Charleston this month, the cheese figured into a number of Restaurant Week menus. It was served with chili and sweet potatoes at Indaco, dressed with Green Goddess at McCrady’s Tavern, prepared in Caprese fashion at Al Di La and paired with pomegranate and candied walnuts at The Barbadoes Room.
Yet the trend is just warming up in the Lowcountry. According to Emma Lesesne, Duvall Catering & Events' senior sales manager, the company has already contracted to serve burrata to 418 guests at six events in 2019, which is more than twice as much burrata as it served in all of 2018. “Seems like it’s becoming an item more clients are tuned into,” she says.
Unlike kale and chia seeds, burrata is poised to succeed without health claims or elaborate marketing campaigns. Nobody is puzzling over the popularity of the inherently sensual cheese, which is so neutral in flavor that it can share a plate with almost anything, as the Charleston Restaurant Week menus prove.
John David Harmon, a longtime wine and cheese professional who put the “JD” in Workshop’s JD Loves Cheese stand, has another theory to explain how burrata became a universal favorite. He believes burrata is a fun word to say, much like chorizo and Sancerre. He suggests the appeal of long vowel sounds could account for gruyere outselling comte, two cheeses which are essentially the same, save for their places of origin.
Yet it ultimately makes no difference which cave-aged cheese people prefer. In the year ahead, they’ll probably all be eating burrata instead.