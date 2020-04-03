If you need an easy weekend project, here's Tavern & Table chef's homemade matzo recipe

Making kosher-for-Passover matzo at home is just about impossible. Under the strictest interpretation of the holiday’s dietary restrictions, you’d have to start with grain which had been monitored from the moment of harvest to ensure it was never the least bit damp. And then you’d have to bake the matzo in an oven reserved for that purpose.

But if you don’t require rabbinical sign-off, making matzo at home is shockingly simple.

“It’s extremely easy,” says Tavern & Table executive chef Ray England, who relies on a recipe provided by his friend Micah Wexler. Wexler owns Wexler’s Deli in Los Angeles. “And the key things to make it easier are a pasta roller and a food processor.”

If you don’t have either appliance, a standing mixer will work for combining the dough. Otherwise, England says, the only trick is to “have your oven ripping hot.”

Because home ovens aren’t as hot as commercial ovens, home cooks need to flip the matzo before it’s done baking. “It’s going to bubble,” England warns. “Dock it with a fork. As soon as you get all your bubbles and nooks and crannies, give it a second and put it back in” the oven with the opposite side up.

When the allotted time is up, the matzo is ready.

“It will seem like it’s not done, but it is done,” England says. “It will turn completely hard and crunchy. Don’t leave it in there and burn it.”

Under Jewish law, fermentation, which renders food unfit for Passover consumption, is presumed to occur within 18 minutes. In accordance with that tradition, Wexler’s recipe is supposed to be completed within that time frame. Coming in under deadline won’t make your matzo kosher, but it could make the project more fun.

Matzo

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Directions

You have 18 minutes.

Place a pizza stone or greased sheet pan in the oven. Heat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine all of the ingredients. Roll out the dough until very thin.

Bake until crisp. A little char is good; flip the dough and cook for another minute or two. Remove from oven. It will seem flexible, but will crisp as it cools.