How Vivian Howard became 'spirit animal' for new restaurants at downtown Charleston hotel

A hotel group which has made restaurants a centerpiece of its turnaround strategy was able to lure one of public television’s biggest food stars to Charleston with the promise of a dining scene she wouldn’t have to support single-handedly.
“The things that was so appealing was I opened a restaurant in a rural, economically depressed town 13 years ago, and the town has evolved a lot,” says Vivian Howard, who from 2013-2018 hosted A Chef’s Life, a show themed around her work as co-owner and chef of Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, N.C.
Howard continues, “But the opportunity to open a restaurant in a city that has a thriving dining scene without my celebrity pushing it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”
According to Howard, DiamondRock Hospitality Company about eight months ago approached her about the possibility of partnering with the perpetually overlooked Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel to revamp its culinary program. Handy + Hot, a coffee shop and bakery, and Lenoir, a casual sit-down restaurant, are both scheduled to open in the hotel this summer.
“Basically it means I will develop the restaurant menus; hire top-level staff menus; mentor and train the staff and then continue to work with the staff through opening and what will be the great life of the restaurant,” Howard says. “The restaurant’s not called Vivian, but I look at it like all of my other projects, where I’m the spirit animal of it.”
In addition to Chef & the Farmer, Howard and her husband, Ben Knight, operate Boiler Room in Kinston and Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington, N.C.
An executive of the Maryland-based DiamondRock Hospitality declined an interview with The Post and Courier, referring inquiries about the company to a local public relations agency which is representing the planned restaurants.
In response to questions submitted to the firm via e-mail, DiamondRock vice president Steven Reinstein said, "We are very excited for our next step to partner with Vivian to take our F&B operation to the next level to be amongst the best in Charleston."
It’s clear from DiamondRock’s investor materials that well-known chefs are critical to its brand repositioning efforts on behalf of its 31 properties, including those in California and Colorado, as well as Charleston. The company has lately reshuffled its portfolio to focus on “hotels in the lifestyle segment” located in resort destinations.
For instance, DiamondRock last summer announced plans to convert the bistro at The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa to an unnamed “Michael Mina concept.”
Mina in 2013 was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s “Who’s Who of Food & Beverage” following an accolade-studded career; his involvement with the hotel was projected in a 2019 investor relations presentation to yield an additional $4.1 million in restaurant revenue.
DiamondRock has also forged a partnership with chef Richard Sandoval, another award-winning restaurateur, to overhaul the restaurant at its hotel in Denver.
“I think that this what (Renaissance Charleston) is trying to do is to redo the way people see it,” Howard says. "They see food-and-beverage as a really important part of that, and I have to agree.”
At Renaissance Charleston, the hotel’s dining room since 2015 has been occupied by the Wentworth Grill; Barony Tavern, promoted as a platform for former Peninsula Grill chef Bob Carter; 1Kept, created by a Los Angeles consultancy, and sixty8 bar and Table, which is currently handling breakfast and dinner duties.
While the last decade saw hotels shoot up in downtown Charleston at an unprecedented pace, the area hospitality industry hasn’t yet hit on a fail-safe formula for hotel restaurants. Hotels have experimented with showcasing popular local chefs, such as Carter at Barony Tavern and Forrest Parker at The Vendue’s Revival, but neither project lasted as long as two years.
Another approach has involved recruiting successful chefs from other markets, such as Michael Sichel, who arrived at Hotel Bennett’s Gabrielle from Galatoire’s in New Orleans. Sichel remains at the hotel, but the restaurant didn’t make its presumably hoped-for splash; when Eater Charleston at the end of 2019 surveyed local food writers and critics about the year’s “top restaurant newcomers,” Gabrielle wasn’t among the 15 restaurants mentioned.
Still, Howard is by far the most famous chef to affiliate with a downtown Charleston restaurant. She suspects her brand of rustic cuisine will resonate with diners who aren’t now exposed to anything like it in the city’s tourist district.
“When you think of the two cities that define Southern food, I would say it’s Charleston and New Orleans, and in neither of those places is the food of the agricultural South a focus,” Howard says. “So I think I bring something to Charleston that I think people will respond to.”
She adds that the existing dining space will be reconfigured so both venues will have street front entrances.
“In terms of the coffee shop, it will serve to make that street a lot more vibrant,” she says of the quiet stretch of Wentworth Street on which the hotel is situated. “It’s a game changer.”
Beyond a college summer spent as a server at Sticky Fingers, Howard hasn’t previously had any professional association with Charleston. “I wanted to live there, but that was not in my cards,” she says. But she did film extensively in the Charleston area for an episode of her new television show, Somewhere South, premiering on PBS in March. Among those featured are chefs BJ Dennis, Emily Meggett and Cynthia Wong.
Wong’s frozen desserts will be sold at Handy + Hot, along with biscuits, sandwiches and hand pies. Howard has not yet released an outline of Lenoir’s menu, but a press release says it will consist of small plates and “more substantial offerings.”