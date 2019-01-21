Having gained Felix in 2017 and Josephine in 2018, upper downtown Charleston in 2019 stands to pick up another restaurant with a European first name and mostly continental menu.
Hotel Bennett announced it plans to launch Gabrielle Charleston when the luxury King Street property opens to the public this weekend. As previously announced, chef Michael Sichel, formerly of Galatoire’s in New Orleans, will oversee the restaurant.
Sichel was not available for an interview but was quoted in a press release saying “guests can look forward to carefully curated cuisine.”
In practice, according to the release, that means tinned caviar, duck a l’orange, potato gnocchi and a dish he’s calling “lamb’s journey,” served with couscous. For dessert, Gabrielle Charleston will serve apple tatin and a flourless chocolate cake. A foie gras burger and fries will be available at the bar.
The two-floor restaurant will serve three meals a day, creating plenty of daylight opportunities for customers to gaze at the abutting Marion Square, a vantage point typically reserved for Charleston Wine + Food festivities. As the release puts it, Gabrielle’s patio is “the first outdoor dining terrace to directly open onto the city’s historic Marion Square.” Other design elements include bronze-edged tables, built-in sofas and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Gabrielle Charleston will open on Jan. 27, along with the hotel's other food outlets: Camellias, billed as "a ladies lounge," a patisserie and rooftop bar. At press time, a spokeswoman declined to reveal the names of the two latter venues.
Michael Bennett, developer of the hotel, also owns Holy City Hospitality. The company's portfolio includes Virginia's on King, 39 Rue de Jean and Michael's on the Alley.