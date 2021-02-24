Homemade food bill in SC Senate would let uninspected kitchens sell a wider range of items

If a bill under consideration this week by the S.C. Senate Agriculture Subcommittee succeeds, South Carolinians would be allowed to sell homemade foods such as pickled peaches and sweet potato pie.

Under the almost decade-old Home-Based Food Production Law, South Carolina food entrepreneurs can make and sell “non-potentially hazardous baked foods and candy” so long as the item is clearly labeled as homemade. Bill sponsor Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, believes the existing restrictions should be relaxed to create more economic opportunities.

“You’ve got a lot of issues with people not being able to get back to normal with COVID,” he said. “I feel like expanding direct retail is a common sense thing to do.”

By broadening the range of allowable foods beyond cakes, cookies and popcorn balls, Kimbrell argues that workers who now have to stay home with children or take on additional work to compensate for COVID-19 related losses will have more options for generating extra income.

Kimbrell’s bill, co-sponsored by four fellow Republicans, would legalize the sale of all shelf-stable homemade foods to consumers and retail stores.

According to Kimbrell, producers’ facilities would not be inspected by the state but they would have to maintain certain kitchen standards.

“You can’t go make it in a crockpot in the woods,” he clarified.

Producers would also have to mark each item with a traceable identification number and could face penalties if they spread foodborne illness or otherwise jeopardize public health.

Still, Kimbrell says he’s encountered resistance from Democratic legislators who are concerned about the safety implications of scaling back food regulations.

“They think government knows,” he said of what he considers misplaced trust.

Typically, cottage food laws garner bipartisan support, said Peter Ruddock of COOK Alliance, a California-based advocacy group for home-based food producers. But it’s common for politicians on both sides of the aisle to have concerns about oversight.

“We’ve had to play through some nervousness,” Ruddock said.

There are documented instances of eaters being sickened by homemade food, such as a 2015 Ohio botulism outbreak linked to home-canned potatoes. Yet Ruddock maintains that homemade food overall is as safe as regulated food, in part because there literally aren’t too many cooks in the kitchen or convoluted supply chains.

He also dismisses widespread worries about home cooks clogging sewers with grease or creating traffic jams when their barbecue sauce or banana bread becomes popular.

More than 5,000 home-based food producers have started small businesses since California allowed them more leeway, Ruddock said.

They generally fall into two categories: ambitious entrepreneurs who want to test the market before investing tens of thousands of dollars in a standalone operation and previously amateur cooks who want to work from home and control their schedules, often because of familial obligations.

Either way, Ruddock says the economic benefits are significant, which is likely why South Carolina isn’t the only state now looking at related policies.

When The Institute for Justice, a libertarian law firm which supports Kimbrell’s bill, surveyed hundreds of registered food producers across the country, it found that the framework “provide(s) an attractive avenue to entrepreneurship for women, particularly in rural areas.”

Although it might require some compromises, Kimbrell is confident a version of his bill will pass.

“It’s just a question of how far we want to go” with maneuvers to push through the original text, he said.