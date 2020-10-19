You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hobcaw Brewing Company is now open in Mount Pleasant

With more than a dozen breweries buying from Palmetto Malt Co. — a new operation in Dorchester County, drinkers will soon have their pick of places to taste the first locally grown and malted barley in South Carolina since the start of the craft beer movement. Hobcaw Brewing Co. is one of the newest among them.

Hobcaw brewery now open02.JPG
Buy Now

Larry Friedrich orders a beer from Tiffany Mottram at the new now open Hobcaw Brewing Company on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Hobcaw is brewing its “Homegrown,” a 5.3 ABV pale ale entirely from Palmetto Malt Co. grain. Hobcaw’s beer list describes it as “brewed to celebrate new beginnings.”

According to Hobcaw co-owner Chris Mottram, it took him and wife Tiffany Mottram more than three years to turn his idea from a business plan into a 6,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant venue. Prior to making beer, Mottram was an editor at Uproxx and SB Nation.

Hobcaw brewery now open03.JPG
Buy Now

From left, Benji Anderson, Kyle Murrell and Scott Levy drink beers at the newly opened Hobcaw Brewing Company on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today!


In addition to the pale ale, Hobcaw is opening with three kinds of IPA lager and Charleston Coffee Roasters coffee stout on tap. It’s hosting food trucks on a regular basis.

Located at 496 Long Point Road, Hobcaw is open 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday; 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday; 12 noon-9 p.m., Saturday and 12 noon-7 p.m., Sunday. To learn more, call 843-352-9246, or visit hobcawbrewing.com.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News