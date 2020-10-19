Hobcaw Brewing Company is now open in Mount Pleasant

With more than a dozen breweries buying from Palmetto Malt Co. — a new operation in Dorchester County, drinkers will soon have their pick of places to taste the first locally grown and malted barley in South Carolina since the start of the craft beer movement. Hobcaw Brewing Co. is one of the newest among them.

Hobcaw is brewing its “Homegrown,” a 5.3 ABV pale ale entirely from Palmetto Malt Co. grain. Hobcaw’s beer list describes it as “brewed to celebrate new beginnings.”

According to Hobcaw co-owner Chris Mottram, it took him and wife Tiffany Mottram more than three years to turn his idea from a business plan into a 6,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant venue. Prior to making beer, Mottram was an editor at Uproxx and SB Nation.

In addition to the pale ale, Hobcaw is opening with three kinds of IPA lager and Charleston Coffee Roasters coffee stout on tap. It’s hosting food trucks on a regular basis.

Located at 496 Long Point Road, Hobcaw is open 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday; 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday; 12 noon-9 p.m., Saturday and 12 noon-7 p.m., Sunday. To learn more, call 843-352-9246, or visit hobcawbrewing.com.