Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell of High Wire Distilling Co. and FIG have advanced to the finalist stage of the James Beard Foundation Awards.
Marshall and Blackwell are among those nominated in the Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional category, the foundation announced Wednesday morning.
FIG is a finalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category.
Eight Charleston restaurants and food and beverage makers made the previously-announced list of semifinalists in the competition, often called the Oscars of the food world.
Honorees including Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road (The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco and others), Evan Gaudreau of Renzo, Kevin Johnson of The Grocery and Jacques Larson of The Obstinate Daughter didn’t proceed to the final round.
The winners will be selected by a panel of approximately 600 voters, consisting of many previous award winners as well as food writers and cooking instructors.
The winners will be announced at the 2019 James Beard Awards Gala, happening on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The gala will again be hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the actor known for being on "Modern Family." Tickets are now on sale at jamesbeard.org/awards.
Today’s nominees were announced at an event in Houston which the foundation broadcasted live via Twitter.
For the full list of finalists, visit jamesbeard.org.
FIG is not new to the James Beard awards. It has twice won the award for Best Chef Southeast, and last year won the award for Outstanding Wine Program.
A win would be a first for Marshall and Blackwell, the husband-and-wife team who founded High Wire Distilling Co. The distillery opened in 2013 in a 6,000-square-foot former painting contractor’s warehouse on upper King Street.
Since then, High Wire’s Jimmy Red bourbon has since been featured on NPR and Southern Foodways Alliance’s Gravy podcast. It made Esquire's list of “Best New Bottles" and Garden & Gun named the whiskey the best Made in the South product in 2018.