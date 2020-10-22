Here's how you can help Charleston area restaurants without standing up or spending a cent

This is one of the best ideas I have ever had. It is absolutely delicious. It will not disappoint. I would recommend it to anyone.

All right, maybe that’s overselling it a shade, but if you recognized the above phrases from umpteen Yelp reviews, you’re familiar with the platform and its massive power in the marketplace.

Almost a decade ago, when a mere one-third of American adults owned a smartphone, a Harvard Business School professor published a study showing a one-star increase in a restaurant’s Yelp rating translated to a 5 percent to 9 percent increase in revenue.

And poor reviews can hold even more sway than positive ones: Researchers at George Washington University found that negative online reviews of hotels can hurt a company’s image and inhibit its ability to raise prices.

I was recently reminded of the Yelp phenomenon when I called up the address for Deja Va, a newish Jamaican restaurant and lounge in Goose Creek that’s been on my list since I saw a pretty glorious picture of its oxtails. According to my phone’s map, Deja Va was located on Red Bank Road and considered a one-star establishment by Yelp users.

My guess is many would-be diners would revise their eating plans at that point. Yelp data shows the average Yelp rating for South Carolina businesses is slightly better than 3.5 stars, which suggests it takes a true dud to merit a lone star. I can fully understand people’s minds drifting to horrific food safety and service situations when one star pops up on their restaurant maps.

In the case of Deja Va, though, that’s not what the single star indicates. Instead, as eaters who click on the numeral learn, it means the restaurant’s rating was determined entirely by a Yelper who’s left a trail of one-star reviews at family-owned restaurants across Virginia. Arg G’s complaints about peppery cabbage, poor communication and inauthentic yams are the last word on Deja Va because nobody else has uploaded impressions.

Soon after the one-star review went up in September, the owners of Deja Va responded on Yelp: “We would like the opportunity to make it right and gain your trust. … Please come by and talk to management or call the restaurant to discuss how we can utilize your input to improve.”

The Yelper never came.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“We asked her if there was anything else we could do, and she said no,” says Jennifer Major, who co-owns Deja Va with her brother. “And the review seems to linger.”

To be clear, Major isn’t terribly bothered by the Yelp rating. She says Deja Va has cultivated its own cadre of loyal customers who don’t consult online review sites before asking the restaurant to cater their birthday parties or work promotion celebrations.

“They like the service; they like the communication,” she says.

Having eaten at Deja Va, I can attest to the high quality of both. Even though the storefront space is sized for dancing, the woman who took my order went back and forth from the kitchen to the outdoor table I snared for my takeout order to see if I needed anything.

Really, I needed nothing since the oxtails were as terrific as pictured. Flush with the warming flavor of allspice and brown-sugar sweet, they were tender and meaty, with plenty of soy-rich sauce to saturate the rice-and-peas beneath them. I hate to think anyone might have missed out on them because of a Yelper with trollish tendencies.

Which leads me to the magnificent idea I promised at the top of this column. If you really want to do right by the restaurants you love, in addition to spending extravagantly on takeout and leaving a generous tip, check out their Yelp reviews. Even if Yelp means nothing to you, it’s worth taking the time to make sure it’s not misleading people who put faith in the system.

Yelp reviews aren’t searchable by star ratings, but a quick spot check of the site pulled up half a dozen excellent restaurants in the Charleston area that deserve more stars than a few Yelpers granted them.

Many of them, like Deja Va, are owned by first-time restaurateurs with longstanding dreams of sharing their family’s recipes. And, as at Deja Va, it should only take one or two positive assessments to move their venues up the Yelp list.

Obviously, I am not endorsing any sort of digital disobedience. It’s crucial that you confine your Yelping to places you have actually patronized. But I don’t think you’ll have any trouble finding a treasured restaurant you want to help.

And if you’re really stuck as to where to distribute your stars, I might suggest trying the oxtails at Deja Va.