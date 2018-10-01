When Alec Bradford and his family moved down to Charleston from their farm in Virginia to open a butcher shop and restaurant, he anticipated it taking a year and a half, tops, but it’s been three years since he bought the former Ark Lounge on Grove Street. Now, he’s almost to the finish line and has learned to stop having panic attacks.
"I've gotten very Zen about it," he says, sitting on the single front step of his new building that's replaced the club on Grove Street in Charleston's Wagener Terrace neighborhood.
The old Ark Lounge may have been beloved by dive bar fans and Citadel grads of Pat Conroy's era, but the building itself had no historic significance, says Bradford. Still, “the city wanted us to keep the front facade the same, with the single brick step.” Wheelchair access will have to be accommodated through the back.
Inside, the unfinished space features a soaring loft area for upstairs seating. The skeleton of a bar sits against the back wall, which is made entirely of windows, letting the light stream through.
“We’ll put up a living back wall out there,” he says, pointing to the backyard where the neighbor’s house is currently in full view.
Bradford's concept for Herd Provisions is literally farm-to-table, with cows, chickens and hogs grown on his land in Virginia getting "killed and chilled" up there before being sent down whole to be butchered on site. He’ll also source lamb from his neighbor’s farm.
The storefront will sell pre-packaged meat and allow customers to order specialty cuts from butcher and chef Aaron Swersky, who currently runs the Herd Provisions food truck, which Bradford started as a way to create a revenue stream during construction.
The food truck provides a small window into the larger Herd Provisions concept. Its burger and Brussels sprouts will make their way to the restaurant, which will also have carpaccio, bresaola and plenty of vegetables.
“It’s what you’d have if you came to my house for dinner,” says Bradford.
He says he’ll be able to sell a quality product at a reasonable price because he grows his own animals. “It won’t be a $75 rib eye. That’s always been our trick.”
While he recognizes that Charleston is considered over-saturated, particularly in the more tourist-focused parts of downtown, he says his strategy hasn’t changed. “There’s not a lot of places to get meat like this,” he says.
Bradford hopes Herd Provisions will be ready to open sometime in November, but says that date is far from certain. This time, though, he's not worried about it.