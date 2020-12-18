Head chefs out at 2 celebrated restaurants in downtown Charleston following a "tough year"

One of downtown Charleston’s most prominent restaurant groups recently lost two of its executive chefs, with Indaco and The Macintosh both parting ways with the kitchen leaders who guided them through the pandemic to this point.

At Indaco, Michael Holler has been succeeded by Mark Bolchoz, a former employee who was most recently chef de cuisine at Peninsula Grill.

“We are excited to welcome him home,” says The Indigo Road Hospitality Group’s managing partner Steve Palmer, adding that he wishes Holler the best.

Palmer shared the same tidings for Ayanna “JC” John-Carter, who was tapped at the start of the year to refresh The Macintosh. At the time, the company heralded the “infectious laughter, high energy and positive outlook” contributed by the 26-year-old chef, one of just three women to hold the executive chef title at a downtown Charleston restaurant.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, and she ultimately made the decision to move back to Atlanta to be closer to family,” Palmer says. “We are sad to see her go.”

Indigo Road’s executive chef and partner Jeremiah Bacon, who attracted national attention while helming The Macintosh, is overseeing the restaurant for now.

John-Carter was not immediately available for comment. But Holler says his decision to cut ties with the company was accelerated by the layoff of 940 employees on Mar. 17, when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered restaurants to shut down their dining rooms.

Holler says the magnitude of the layoff made clear he wasn’t affiliated with a small-scale operation.

The group is poised to grow even further, with its newly formed hotel division working on four projects. In the Charleston area, Indigo Road is developing a gourmet market on Daniel Island and planning to open another restaurant in the space formerly occupied by One Broad, bringing its national tally to roughly two dozen locations.

“You know, I loved Indaco,” Holler says. “I really enjoyed my time there, but all my career before has been in single-owned restaurants.”

Before joining Indaco in 2017, Holler worked at Atlanta area restaurants including Pine Street Market and Leon’s Full Service. But his next single-owned restaurant will belong to him: He hopes to open Albatross Bar within four months.

He describes the restaurant as a “neighborhood dive pizza shop,” with food that exceeds the expectations set by the casual ambiance and style of service he envisions.

“One of the things I noticed when I got here is there’s nowhere for (F&B) industry (members) to go after work,” Holler says. “The great restaurants all close at 10 o‘clock.”

Albatross Bar will fill that niche, Holler says. While he declined to specify its address, he says it’s in the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood, proximate to plenty of restaurants.

In addition to pizza, he plans to serve grilled oysters and crudo, which partly inspired the maritime name. But Holler is also aware of the seabird’s role in The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, which turned the good luck bird into a symbol of doom.

Opening in a pandemic can also be interpreted in two ways, Holler says. Only time will reveal whether the restaurant is leading a wave of creative, chef-owned venues, or a foolhardy endeavor destined to sink.