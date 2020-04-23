Having dismissed pricey PR firms, SC restaurants offer free food in exchange for publicity

With its revenue off 90 percent since restaurant dining rooms across the country were closed in response to the coronavirus, Tupelo Honey can no longer afford glitzy marketing campaigns to promote its banana pudding French toast. But the Asheville, N.C.-based Southern food chain can trade a tray of penne pasta for an adulatory social media mention.

“We still have good scratch-made food that we can give you for free in the hopes you will be so impressed you will post and share and help us survive,” Tupelo Honey’s marketing vice president, Christin Prince, earlier this week wrote in an e-mail blasted to 60 food journalists and culinary chroniclers in the restaurant’s database. Prince asked recipients to register for two free meals in exchange for a Facebook or Instagram post featuring Tupelo Honey.

Prince, whose public relations work prior to the crisis was restricted to collaborating with two outside agencies, says, “There were a lot of people who had been posting and reposting, so I thought: Why don’t I ask them formally with more information up front?”

According to Prince, the gambit’s been enormously successful, with one-third of the targeted group signing on for the deal. Since sending the blind-copied e-mail, she’s also been contacted by social media users not on the list, asking if they could barter their feeds too.

That’s what publicist Brad Ritter of Los Angeles discovered last month when he launched “Coronavirus PR Help,” which pitched three “fast, flexible and affordable” communications plan packages, ranging from $1,200 for a five-hour consultation to $5,000 for 25 hours of Ritter’s time.

Nobody bit.

“Unfortunately, the service did not generate any interest at all,” Ritter says. “My sense is that independent restaurants simply cannot afford outside help.”

At least, they can’t afford a traditional firm. But they might be able to swing partnerships with influencers, which is what Tupelo Honey is trying to do in its 18 media markets, including Greenville and Myrtle Beach. Influencers, who are essentially latter-day shills with an impressive number of online followers, stand to become even more integral to food and beverage messaging under current conditions.

On a macro level, such a scenario runs counter to the prevailing narrative. Since coronavirus-related restrictions were imposed, Wired has published a story titled, “Could the Coronavirus Kill Influencer Culture?” and Vanity Fair ran “Is This the End of Influencing as We Know It?” Both of those articles argue that polish and privilege are out of favor, and point out the luxe vacations and star-studded parties which were long a staple of influencers’ repertoires are verboten.

Yet the relationship between corporate sponsor and social media user might play out differently at the local level, which is where restaurants are now aiming their campaigns.

“In regard to Charleston, I think that our new normal is going to be focused on meeting the needs of locals,” says Melany Robinson, owner of Sprouthouse, The PR firm’s Charleston clients include Hotel Bennett, The Grocery and Neighborhood Dining Group.

Robinson reports Sprouthouse lost half of its accounts in the wake of COVID-19. It’s now scrambling to pick up tasks which wouldn’t typically fall to a PR agency, such as helping a distillery figure out how to offload its hand sanitizer and working with a high-end D.C. restaurant to come up with dishes suitable for takeout.

She continues, “Most downtown Charleston establishments are used to serving a mix of locals and visitors, (or) more visitors than locals, but I think for the rest of 2020 and beyond, economic and health considerations will impact the number of visitors dining in our establishments.”

While Robinson isn’t sure food influencers will acquire more power as restaurants shed publicists, she envisions “a shift in how companies and influencers work together,” which would involve the latter “having deeper conversations, and becoming more of a resource for their audience.”

In other words, local social media savants, particularly those who are hungry and stuck at home with time to hone their personas, could start behaving more like professional publicists.

Curry Uflacker of the Easton Porter Group, which suspended its contract with bread & Butter PR when its hotels and dine-in restaurants were closed, has liked what he’s seen along those lines on Instagram. Without being asked, several customers have lately posted beauty shots of their orders.

“We haven't done any formal influencer giveaways or collaborations, but that is something we are considering,” he says, referencing Zero Restaurant + Bar’s upcoming takeout meals.

In the meantime, the group this week emailed a newsletter featuring its current truffle cheeseburger package.

“If you know, you know,” Zero announced, reprinting four Instagram images of its burger pick-up process, first posted by Charleston’s Kristin Chambless.

Chambless has 81,100 followers.