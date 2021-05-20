Hand sanitizer should remain atop restaurant tables when pandemic ends, health experts say

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving fully vaccinated Americans the go-ahead to put down their masks and quit social distancing, many restaurant owners are whisking away reminders of COVID-related restrictions, such as menus accessible through QR codes and booth partitions.

Yet at least one public health expert hopes restaurateurs will leave the hand sanitizer bottles on dining room tables.

“I think having it there lets people know a couple of things,” said Benjamin Chapman, food safety extension specialist at North Carolina State University. “One, that (while) we’re moving in the right direction, we are still in a pandemic.”

Two, a bottle of hand sanitizer telegraphs the message “that this is a place where it’s a good idea to wash your hands and sanitize before you eat.”

Since the early days of the pandemic, scientists have established that COVID-19 is spread primarily through airborne respiratory droplets and aerosols. According to the CDC, surfaces are “not thought to be a common way that COVID-19 spreads.”

But in a restaurant setting, where coronavirus isn’t the only pathogen threatening patrons’ health, immoderate hand sanitizing offers other benefits.

“For anything from Salmonella to influenza that folks may have picked up on their hands through their daily happenings, (tabletop sanitizer) provides a quick way to reduce risk,” Chapman said.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina in 2020 recorded 1,676 cases of Salmonellosis, including 216 cases in Charleston County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Statewide, those cases resulted in 438 hospitalizations and at least eight deaths.

Graft Wine Shop co-owner Miles White said he and Femi Oyediran have no plans to revoke the hand sanitizer bottles they placed on tables when they reopened their Upper King Street wine bar in October.

“COVID aside, it seems like there have been less people getting random bugs and viruses, which is reason enough to keep them,” he said. “The cost is not substantial and if they make someone feel more comfortable, great.”

White said the bottles need to be refilled about once a week, which is a faster clip than he initially anticipated.

At one point, Graft’s sanitizer stockpile was running low so White bought a random gallon jug of ArtNaturals “in a pinch off Amazon.” It has since become the bar’s favored hand sanitizer brand.

“It doesn't leave your hands wildly dry or overly greasy and doesn't smell like moonshine,” White said.

In fact, it makes the room smell so nice that White wouldn’t mind offering the amenity for that reason alone.