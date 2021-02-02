Gullah-Geechee food program featuring 2 Charleston chefs opens NYC museum's online series

Even though the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City has been prevented by COVID-19 from mounting exhibits for the better part of the year, the organization “remain(s) committed to providing a virtual space to celebrate American food culture and the people who shaped it.”

This month, MOFAD is hosting six online programs about Black food history, four of which have direct connections to the Lowcountry.

But Afro-Carolinian folklorist and filmmaker Michelle Lanier, who’s moderating the first conversation in the series, hopes participants won’t stop at celebrating the showcased food cultures. She’d like to see them invest in it.

“I think it would be really powerful if people would buy the books and the food products, and support the restaurants that are owned and operated by Gullah-Geechee people,” says Lanier. “To offer real support to a community that descends from ancestors who were strategically separated from opportunities to make income, that would be really beautiful.”

Lanier, who serves as director of the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites and is a liaison to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, continues:

“If you’re going to enjoy this centuries-old knowledge, it’s critical to ask: ‘How can I enjoy this culture in a way that also supports it?’ ”

In other words, Lanier says, she hopes people who register to see her in conversation on Wednesday night with chefs Amethyst Ganaway and BJ Dennis will be “respectfully curious,” as opposed to creeping toward appropriation of the knowledge shared.

That’s especially true since she suspects the event will represent at least some attendees’ first encounter with Gullah-Geechee foodways.

“There will be an international audience for this event, so there will be an opportunity to raise awareness of the richness and complexity of Gullah-Geechee culture,” she says.

Lanier doesn’t identify as Gullah. Although she lives at the northernmost end of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Corridor, which stretches south past the Florida state line, and believes her family tree’s branches overlap with those grown from Gullah roots, Lanier describes herself as “Gullah-loved.”

Her grandmother was close friends with writer and anthropologist Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, so Lanier “grew up on hoe cakes by this culinary genius.” She feels her responsibility now is to “carry on what I was taught and be a good conduit for the people who will be joining us.”

During the program, Ganaway will prepare crab fried rice, inspired by a recipe in Sallie Ann Robinson’s cookbook "Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie Way."

“There’s an old tradition of people being called to a purpose, even when they’re little,” Lanier says of how Dennis and Ganaway’s commitment to preserving their culinary heritage fits into Black culture. “People have seen children standing on stepstools on church to give a sermon; the tradition of foodways is just as sacred as people who are called to ministry.”

“Migration Stories: Sustaining Gullah Geechee Cooking across Land and Sea” is scheduled for 8-9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15, and reservations are required.

Other sessions in the MOFAD series include “Black Smoke: The History of African American Barbecue,” featuring South Carolina’s Howard Conyers; “Growing Rice: A Migration Story from Seed to Plate”; and “Coastal Roots: Tracing the Ancestral History of Farming and Cooking in Georgia.” For more information, go to mofad.org.