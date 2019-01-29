GrowFood Carolina leaders say the Charleston area food hub will continue to thrive following the imminent departure of its longtime general manager, but agree that Sara Clow will be difficult to replace.
“It’s a real loss for GrowFood that Sara’s decided to move on,” says Peter Roy, a former Whole Foods Market president who serves on GrowFood’s board.
“More than that, it’s a loss for Charleston,” he continues. “She’s really had an impact on the quality of food being served in Charleston, and perhaps unknown to many Charlestonians, really had an impact in rural South Carolina, as well.”
Clow last week announced her departure from the nonprofit organization, eight years after being presented with an empty building and a vision for providing small-scale farmers with the marketing and distribution tools then available exclusively to industrial operations. Since that time, the state’s first food hub has grown into a vibrant network of 85 producers, 300 restaurants and 25 grocery chains.
Although chefs and farmers are typically credited with energizing Charleston’s contemporary food scene, industry insiders say the city couldn’t have established its reputation as a haven of deliciousness without GrowFood’s help.
“Any restaurant really worth its salt in Charleston is now buying local produce from GrowFood; it’s hard to be legit if you’re not,” Roy says. “There’s no question the quality of product that GrowFood has made available has just lifted the game.”
According to Mike Lata, chef-owner of FIG and The Ordinary and a longtime GrowFood board member, South Carolina farmers “had yet to adapt to needs of chefs and restaurateurs” when Coastal Conservation League first hatched the idea for a centralized warehouse. The majority of them were growing tomatoes, watermelons and collard greens, year after year.
“They were all ripening at the same time,” Roy recalls. “Sara was able to gain the trust of these farmers. She was able to say: ‘If you grow kale instead of collards, we can pay you three times as much.’”
During Clow’s tenure, GrowFood sold nearly $7 million of local produce through its warehouse at 990 Morrison Drive, with $5.5 million going back to the farmers who grew it.
“It’s always been part of the protocol that we go and meet the farmers on the farms before we distribute their produce,” Clow says. “At first, they were like, ‘You’re coming to the farm?’ ‘Of course, I’m coming to the farm!’ And I think from there we have built this true community.”
It’s a community that doesn’t shy away from celebration. Among the initiatives that Clow introduced was an annual party devoted to the state’s mushrooms. She and her team members were also known for cheerfully welcoming chefs into the GrowFood warehouse whenever they had time to visit.
“Produce in this country happens in the middle of the night, in dark cold rooms with a lot of uniform boxes,” Clow says. “Just highlighting all of the pieces that go into this is fun. The fact that we are right on the peninsula makes it fun.”
Lata believes GrowFood’s structural advantages, including its systems for inventory and quality control, will outlast any individual leader. “What Sara has done so well is to create a well-oiled machine,” he says.
Although Clow hasn’t settled on an official last day, she intends to stay in the job until the board chooses a successor. Because she hasn’t decided what professional challenge she’ll next pursue, her “first priority is to be here as long as is prudent.”
“It really has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” Clow says. “The leaps and bounds we’ve made on the supply side are really almost unbelievable to me. And the great thing about South Carolina is we have barely scratched the surface.”
As Roy says, "Obviously, the work will go on." Both he and Lata anticipate a slew of talented candidates will apply for the general manager's job.