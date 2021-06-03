GrowFood Carolina wants eaters' best shots of SC food, farms and gardens for photo contest

Since the start of the year, GrowFood Carolina has posted pictures of strawberries, radishes and oyster mushrooms to its Instagram account. But the most instructive image for amateur photographers entering the local food hub’s photo contest might be one of a single squash.

“Gloomy days are best for spotting unidentified butternuts!” read the caption beneath the Jan. 22 shot of a beige and bottom-heavy fruit against a gray sky.

The post garnered hundreds more "likes" than images of kumquats, stacked apples and a bouquet of bok choy. “Throw food Carolina,” one approving follower joked.

GrowFood Carolina leaders are counting on contest entrants to capture a similar gleeful spirit with their submissions in three categories: Farms of South Carolina, Backyard Gardens of South Carolina and The Joy of Local Food.

“We wanted to open it up and have fun,” GrowFood Carolina general manager Anthony Mirisciotta said of the broad classifications. “We want to see local food and farms and the kind of joy they bring you.”

Each category winner will receive a bag of GrowFood swag, four weekly produce boxes and two tickets to GrowFood’s tenth anniversary party in October. And according to Mirisciotta, photos don’t have to be silly to stand a shot at a prize.

“Showing some kind of story, whether it’s a family member in the shot just beaming with the bean harvest or the potato harvest, (is) always really powerful,” he said.

Speaking from his experience shooting and sharing local food-themed photos, Mirisciotta said images which highlight the colors and textures of locally grown fruits and vegetables are popular too.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of morning dew on tomatoes that sparkles,” he said. “Maybe the insects or bees are more active at a certain time. Thie is a way to remind us to slow down and sit with the plants and hang out in the garden and see what you’re able to catch.”

Mirisciotta said GrowFood scheduled its contest for late spring because so many attractive crops are now on the brink of being ready to harvest. He suggested prospective entrants pay attention to the variegated shades of ripening tomatoes and okra flowers in bloom.

In other words, the contest is about both food and how it grows. No joke.

For a complete list of rules and more information about how to enter the GrowFood Carolina 10th Anniversary Photo Contest, go to coastalconservationleague.org/gfc-photo-contest. The deadline is July 1.

(Full disclosure: I’m one of the contest judges but will receive no compensation for my service, regardless of how many people enter. I just like looking at nice pictures of Lowcountry food.)