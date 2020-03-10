Greenwood's legendary Hash House reopens for two-week trial run, two decades after closing

Restaurants open, restaurants close. And when a restaurant closes, it doesn’t open back up again, unless it’s The Hash House in Greenwood.

The Hash House was quite possibly the most famous restaurant to ever serve Greenwood, and certainly the most beloved. Sarah Ivester opened it in 1951 after leasing a speck of a building on a tapered city block so close to the railroad tracks that a latter-day diner might think the arrangement was dreamed up for a Wes Anderson film. Cotton mill trains would idle at the back door so Ivester could place sack lunches in workers’ outstretched hands.

Early on, Ivester procured a 100-gallon hog boiling pot from Greenwood Packing Plant, and started making beef hash, distinguishing herself as one of the state’s few woman hashmasters. But by the time her daughter, Ruth Polattie, was in charge, The Hash House was best known for its cheeseburgers.

“If it ain’t messy, it ain’t good.” – Dibble Cooper

According to The Hash House’s business cards, the restaurant sold the first cheeseburger in “Greenwood and surrounding areas.” Regardless of whether that claim holds up to fact checking, Polattie’s loyal customers knew better than to challenge anything she said.

“She would not let you in this place with a hat on.” – Cindy Dominick

Ruth Polattie was admired for remembering every customer’s order and tallying up bills in her head, but she was adored for her straight talk.

“I don’t care if you are a judge or the chief, when you are in here, you are in my jurisdiction,” she decades ago told a newspaper reporter keen to punch up his column with blue-collar zingers from the white-uniformed restaurateur.

“Just shut up and listen.” – Ruth Polattie

Polattie continued to run the restaurant after a heart attack, but as her health faded, she kept The Hash House closed most of the time. When she was feeling up to it, she would call a few friends and let them know she was in the mood to make burgers. They’d rush over to claim one of the five stools at her counter.

After Polattie died in 2003, The Hash House sat dark. Then, in late February, rumors started ricocheting on Facebook that The Hash House was open again, with Polattie’s son Dennis and grandson Pierce minding the grill.

Dennis Polattie, who once sold a song called “Like Father, Like Son” to a country music publisher, never let the paperwork on his mother’s restaurant lapse. As he approached retirement, he started wondering whether it might amount to a side project for him or a career for his son, who’s already in the hospitality industry. They came over from Georgia for a two-week “trial run,” resurrecting tastes that The Hash House’s fans were resigned to having lost forever.

“Surely he could treat us senior citizens to just one more Hash House burger.” – J.D. Elliott

Even though the Polatties didn’t announce that The Hash House was temporarily in business again, a burger line formed even before they’d unlocked the door. They blew through their stock of 75 patties every single day, and sold about 80 quarts of hash.

Still, they haven’t revealed what Dennis Polattie calls their “five-year plan.” The Hash House closed on Saturday, and it’s unclear if and when the restaurant will reopen.

“We’re going to hash it out in Georgia.” – Pierce Polattie

With the restaurant’s future uncertain, The Hash House’s most steadfast supporters lunched there day after day, much as they did when Miz Ruth was around.

They ordered extra hot dogs and took hash home. They FaceTimed their burgers for faraway relatives who grew up in Greenwood. And they reveled in Pierce Polattie hiding the slaw on their cheeseburgers underneath the chili, not because they prefer their burgers that way, but because that was how Ruth Polattie always insisted on making them.

“It feels like Ruth just stepped out the door for a minute.” – Dibble Cooper

Now that the Polatties have established that The Hash House can flourish so long as memories of Ruth Polattie last, the prospect of a darkened restaurant seems especially sad. If he could only get the recipes, Dibble Cooper says, he’d happily give up his car wash and run the place.