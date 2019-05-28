GreenWise Market, according to its promotional materials, wants “to fill your life with goodness,” a category which apparently doesn’t include fried chicken.
Designed to complement standard Publix stores, the company’s new brand emphasizes experiences over traditions. As spokeswoman Maria Brous explained when GreenWise opened the second of 10 locations planned for the Southeast in Mount Pleasant’s new Indigo Square Shopping Center, “You’re not coming here for birthday cakes. You’re coming here for a decadent splurge, (such as) larger cookies with ingredients that are natural.”
In place of Publix’s renowned fried chicken, which Brous points out is available at a Publix grocery store one mile away, GreenWise sells rotisserie chicken packed to go, stocks chicken marsala in its prepared food case and offers a wing bar on the weekends.
“Products have to fit the profile,” Brous says, alluding to GreenWise’s attempt to position itself as a supplier for modern celebrations.
Although much has been made of the store’s organic inventory, items on the shelves don’t have to meet the standards created for Publix’s own GreenWise line of natural products. But they appear to have been chosen to make shoppers feel fancy — or at least savvy about what’s trendy, which right now happens to be all things wholesome and pure. It would be hard to walk out of GreenWise with what food snobs might consider an “uncool” cart.
For example, the wine selection is almost exactly the same as the wine selection in a typical Publix, as a department manager who’d been brought in from another store for the opening confirmed. It isn’t slanted toward natural or biodynamic wines. There isn’t even a section reserved for them. But there is an Enomatic so shoppers can sample what’s on special, and a machine which can bring a room temperature bottle of sparkling wine to proper temperature in five minutes.
“It’s more about the experience of putting together a party,” Brous says.
To that end, GreenWise keeps an olive bar and sells plenty of ready-to-eat dishes. On opening day, an employee was handing out samples of guacamole which sent one shopper scurrying for a tub to take home. (Of the many foods being distributed during the festivities, sushi rolls may have been the most compelling. GreenWise also has a sandwich bar and Chipotle-style burrito line for the lunch crowd.)
As for the packaged goods, the best part of strolling GreenWise’s aisles is seeing all of the niche novelties from big brands which probably wouldn’t find a home at Whole Foods (or, for that matter, a regular Publix.) Pasta choices include Barilla’s chickpea rotini and red lentil penne, while those in the market for chips will discover organic Spicy White Cheddar Doritos.
At least on opening day, GreenWise’s meat looked terrific. The fish counter, though, was noticeably short on South Carolina seafood. According to Brous, it’s impossible for GreenWise to purchase the quantity of local seafood it would need to meet the company’s volume requirements.
Compared to Whole Foods, GreenWise doesn’t boast much of a salad bar. One of the options, in addition to the expected array of vegetables, nuts and seeds, was a pre-dressed quartered head of iceberg lettuce. And it has nowhere close to the number of necessities essential to a standard Publix. It sells precisely two kinds of toilet paper.
Still, GreenWise is fun, at least when it’s throwing a party. Of course, there wasn’t a cake last Thursday to mark the occasion. But there were salted caramel cookies in the baked goods case and corditos at the coffee counter.