If restaurants want to keep their Charleston Restaurant Week menus in force, the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association will continue to promote them, a spokeswoman for the organization says.
According to Charlotte Park, the association on Monday morning decided to extend Charleston Restaurant Week through Sunday, Sept. 23, but isn’t requiring member restaurants to participate. As of lunchtime today, three restaurants had already signaled their intention to stick to the previously-announced Charleston Restaurant Week schedule.
Charleston Restaurant Week was supposed to end on Sunday, but an evacuation order was issued in connection with Hurricane Florence about halfway into the biannual promotion.
Park didn't reveal the names of those restaurants that declined to extend, instead directing diners to the association’s website for a list of restaurants still offering their set menu deals. “The website should continuously be updated with those that are participating,” she says.
Currently, the list is up to 20 restaurants, including 5Church, The Establishment and Vincent Chiccos.
“We are so thankful that Charleston remained safe during Hurricane Florence,” GCRA president John Keener is quoted as saying in a statement. “We encourage friends and families to dine out this week and help support our Charleston restaurant community.”
For more information, visit charlestonrestaurantassociation.com.