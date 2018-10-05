Pumpkin purchasing in the U.S. has three short seasons, running from late summer to fall. First comes Pumpkin Spice Latte season, which this year began on Aug. 28. It’s followed by jack-o’-lantern season and pumpkin pie season, which ends when dessert plates are cleared from the Thanksgiving table.
In Afghanistan, though, pumpkins are a year-round staple. They’re especially prized during colder months, for reasons outlined by the owner of The Helmand in Cambridge, Mass. in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “Afghanistan has little refrigeration and no winter vegetables,” Qayum Karzai explained. “And pumpkin has a long shelf life.”
To celebrate pumpkin’s primacy in Afghan cooking, Fauzia Garner of Kabob House is putting a few classic pumpkin dishes on her Goose Creek restaurant’s October menu. She’s planning to serve pumpkin soup and pumpkin bolani, a flatbread stuffed with walnuts and greens. Both dishes will be available whenever the restaurant is open, Garner says.
As previously reported by The Post and Courier, Garner is seeking a buyer for her restaurant, but plans to continue operating until it’s sold. At that point, she says, it’s “back to the food truck.”
Kabob House, 5 S. Alliance Dr., is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 843-797-3032.