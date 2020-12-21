Gong Cha Taiwainese Boba Tea is now open in North Charleston

A major player in the global boba tea game has opened a location at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

“We’re the best brand,” franchisee Dana Vo said of Gong Cha, which operates more than 1,500 tea shops worldwide. Vo gave up her ownership of Ding Tea & Ha Long Café in downtown Charleston so she could affiliate with the Korean company.

“Gong Cha is the best of the traditional bubble teas,” Business Insider last year ruled in its roundup of seven chains with New York City outlets. “With delicate flavors and textures, Gong Cha's milk tea is inviting and drinkable.”

In addition to a selection of teas “with many, many toppings,” Vo says Gong Cha will serve traditional Vietnamese dishes, including banh mi, rice noodles and pho, although the latter is slated to be offered exclusively on weekends.

Located at 7800 Rivers Ave., Gong Cha is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, call 843-640-3388 or search for Gongcha Taiwainese Bubble Tea on Facebook.