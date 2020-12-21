Gong Cha Taiwainese Boba Tea is now open in North Charleston

A major player in the global boba tea game has opened a location at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
“We’re the best brand,” franchisee Dana Vo said of
Gong Cha, which operates more than 1,500 tea shops worldwide. Vo gave up her ownership of Ding Tea & Ha Long Café in downtown Charleston so she could affiliate with the Korean company.
“Gong Cha is the best of the traditional bubble teas,”
Business Insider last year ruled in its roundup of seven chains with New York City outlets. “With delicate flavors and textures, Gong Cha's milk tea is inviting and drinkable.”
We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today!
In addition to a selection of teas “with many, many toppings,” Vo says Gong Cha will serve traditional Vietnamese dishes, including banh mi, rice noodles and pho, although the latter is slated to be offered exclusively on weekends.
Located at 7800 Rivers Ave., Gong Cha is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, call 843-640-3388 or search for
Gongcha Taiwainese Bubble Tea on Facebook.
Close
Ethan Le takes beverage orders at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Scarlett Evans and Brayden Spurlock wait for their tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ethan Le makes bubble tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The Passion fruit Green Tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Macarons are sold at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A customer enters at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Decorations are seen on the walls at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ethan Le, right, takes an order from Stephanie Curameng at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Decoration and signage is seen at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Katie Chea grabs her beverages at the counter at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ethan Le takes beverage orders at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Scarlett Evans and Brayden Spurlock wait for their tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ethan Le makes bubble tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The Passion fruit Green Tea at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Macarons are sold at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A customer enters at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Decorations are seen on the walls at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Ethan Le, right, takes an order from Stephanie Curameng at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Decoration and signage is seen at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Katie Chea grabs her beverages at the counter at the now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The now open Gong Cha Bubble Tea in North Charleston on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Reach
Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.