Perhaps the most notable thing about goat.sheep.cow North’s new Sunday Supper Club series, which kicks off this weekend with a menu featuring smoked duck tacos and sausage-stuffed quail, is the cheese shop’s chef isn’t in charge of the food.
Instead, guest chefs will design the sporadic dinners. That’s because after flirting with the idea of becoming a full-fledged restaurant, co-owners Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner have decided to stick with the original business plan for their second location.
“We never wanted to compete with the big kids, just feed them on their days off,” Floersheimer says.
The partners considered serving more elaborate dinner entrees once they hired Amalia Scatena, who spent four years as Cannon Green’s executive chef. (For those keeping score at home, she was replaced at the Spring Street restaurant by Michael Perez, formerly of Indaco. The restaurant, currently closed for revamping, in January announced the head job now belongs to Orlando Pagan, late of McCrady's Tavern.)
Scatena pitched an attractive-sounding bistro menu to supplement goat.sheep.cow North’s wine-friendly selection of cheese-inflected salads, soups and sandwiches. “We got swept up in the idea of growing our business in that celeb chef direction,” Floersheimer admits.
But Scatena left within months of her April 2018 hire, leaving Floersheimer and Wagner to re-evaluate what they could realistically accomplish without a kitchen hood or inclination to get wrapped up in restaurant drama. Floersheimer says “We're not aiming for James Beard awards or five diamonds: Just consistently good versions of the food we make.”
Still, they’re not averse to hosting the occasional visitor, such as Will Lacey of Driftwood Pantry, a local catering company and bottled mignonette producer.
In addition to tacos and quail, Lacey plans to serve a burger, she-crab soup, pimento cheese and Oaxacan-influenced desserts made with chocolate, corn and mezcal. Items will be priced individually, and available from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit goatsheepcow.com.